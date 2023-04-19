EastEnders background, logo and reaper
Soaps

EastEnders fans beg soap to kill off violent character

Fans want Nish dead

By Tamzin Meyer

Last night’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday April 18, 2023) saw Nish punch his son, Ravi, after finding out about his affair with Denise.

After Jack exposed Ravi to his family at Nish’s birthday party, Ravi returned home only to be confronted by his dad.

Now, EastEnders fans have begged the BBC soap to kill off Nish after seeing him get violent towards his own son.

EastEnders' Nish is pointing at Ravi who is holding his face on the floor, with Suki looking on in horror
Nish punched his son (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Nish punched Ravi

Last night, after finding out about Denise and Ravi’s affair, Jack interrupted Nish’s birthday party to confront Ravi.

He exposed the affair to his family and blamed Ravi for blackmailing Denise, with all of this taking place in front of Chelsea.

Nish defended Ravi at the party and told Jack to leave and stop ruining the event. He told everyone that Jack was lying and has a vendetta against his family.

After Ravi and Jack fought outside, Ravi returned home and found that Nish had changed his attitude towards him. Nish had only pretended to be on his side to avoid embarrassment at the party.

However, now at home, Nish showed his true colours and punched Ravi. He made him fall into the table and smash his special plate.

EastEnders' Nish is angry
Fans want Nish dead (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans beg soap to kill off violent Nish

Fans have well and truly had enough of Nish Panesar’s violent and controlling behaviour and now want him dead, with some fans hoping that Nish is the one to die at Christmas.

One fan has had enough of Nish controlling his family, with his violent attack of Ravi prompting them to write: “It’s time Nish died.”

Another fan was on the same page and tweeted: “Please let it be Nish that they kill of on Christmas Day,” followed by a crossed fingers emoji.

A third EastEnders viewer demanded: “Nish needs to be the one who’s murdered at Christmas. Please. He’s horrid.”

Nish looking shady in the Square on EastEnders
Is Nish’s time running out? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Will Nish die at Christmas?

We all know that somebody dies on Christmas day with present storylines leading up to the big moment at the end of the year.

Nish isn’t that popular with his controlling and violent behaviour making him disliked by many in the Square.

Will Nish be a dead man at Christmas? Or, will his violent behaviour mean that he’s the one doing the killing?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders: Nish Panesar Punches Ravi Gulati (18th April 2023)

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Do you want Nish to be killed off in EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

EastEnders Nish Panesar Ravi Gulati

Trending Articles

Tom Parker and Max George on This Morning
The Wanted star Max George shares heartbreaking last conversation with ‘best friend’ Tom Parker
Alison Hammond talking on This Morning with ED! exclusive badge
Alison Hammond’s time at ‘just ITV coming to an end’ as This Morning ‘needs to accept her spreading her wings’
Jacob Stevens, who took on TikTok challenge, smiling and in hospital
Boy, 13, dies from Benadryl TikTok challenge as his dad makes plea
Andrew Lloyd Webber speaking in interview
Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals heartbreaking final moments with son before his death
Charlie Dimmock looking overweight and slim
Charlie Dimmock’s comments about her weight are just what women need to hear
Paul O'Grady smiling / Andre Portasio smiling
Paul O’Grady’s husband reveals new funeral details as he invites locals to procession to honour star