EastEnders fans beg soap to kill off violent character

Last night’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday April 18, 2023) saw Nish punch his son, Ravi, after finding out about his affair with Denise.

After Jack exposed Ravi to his family at Nish’s birthday party, Ravi returned home only to be confronted by his dad.

Now, EastEnders fans have begged the BBC soap to kill off Nish after seeing him get violent towards his own son.

Nish punched his son (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Nish punched Ravi

Last night, after finding out about Denise and Ravi’s affair, Jack interrupted Nish’s birthday party to confront Ravi.

He exposed the affair to his family and blamed Ravi for blackmailing Denise, with all of this taking place in front of Chelsea.

Nish defended Ravi at the party and told Jack to leave and stop ruining the event. He told everyone that Jack was lying and has a vendetta against his family.

After Ravi and Jack fought outside, Ravi returned home and found that Nish had changed his attitude towards him. Nish had only pretended to be on his side to avoid embarrassment at the party.

However, now at home, Nish showed his true colours and punched Ravi. He made him fall into the table and smash his special plate.

Fans want Nish dead (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans beg soap to kill off violent Nish

Fans have well and truly had enough of Nish Panesar’s violent and controlling behaviour and now want him dead, with some fans hoping that Nish is the one to die at Christmas.

One fan has had enough of Nish controlling his family, with his violent attack of Ravi prompting them to write: “It’s time Nish died.”

Please let it be Nish that they kill off on Christmas Day 🤞🏾 #EastEnders — Chantelle 🇸🇱 (@chancass_) April 18, 2023

Nish needs to be the one whose murdered at Christmas. Please. Hes horrid. #EastEnders — Daniels mummy ❤🌺 (@NikkiABoleyn) April 18, 2023

Another fan was on the same page and tweeted: “Please let it be Nish that they kill of on Christmas Day,” followed by a crossed fingers emoji.

A third EastEnders viewer demanded: “Nish needs to be the one who’s murdered at Christmas. Please. He’s horrid.”

Is Nish’s time running out? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Will Nish die at Christmas?

We all know that somebody dies on Christmas day with present storylines leading up to the big moment at the end of the year.

Nish isn’t that popular with his controlling and violent behaviour making him disliked by many in the Square.

Will Nish be a dead man at Christmas? Or, will his violent behaviour mean that he’s the one doing the killing?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Do you want Nish to be killed off in EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!