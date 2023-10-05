Last night in EastEnders (Wednesday, October 4), Freddie Slater was arrested after attacking Theo with an iron.

Freddie was seen in handcuffs as he was taken to the police station in a police car.

Now, EastEnders fans are begging for Little Mo to return to save her son.

Freddie attacked Theo win an iron (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Freddie attacked Theo

This week over in Walford, Theo broke into Stacey’s house and pinned her to the kitchen floor with the intent of raping her.

Freddie then turned up and attacked Theo in a bid to protect Stacey by hitting him with an iron, mirroring his mum’s attack on Trevor.

In the aftermath of the attack, Eve and Stacey tried to help Freddie cover himself by staging a proper break in.

Stacey then grabbed a wrench from Theo’s car and placed it next to him on the floor.

Freddie then told the police that he had attacked Theo in self defence as he’d tried to attack him with a wrench.

However, Freddie still ended up getting arrested for attempted murder as Theo was rushed to hospital.

Fans are calling for a Little Mo comeback (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans beg for Little Mo to return to save Freddie

EastEnders fans are now begging for a Little Mo return after Freddie mirrored her iron attack scenes.

They want her to return and save Freddie before he’s sent to prison for attempted murder.

One EastEnders viewer exclaimed: “In a story like this EastEnders PLEASE bring back Little Mo!!”

In a story like this @bbceastenders PLEASE bring back Little Mo!! #EastEnders — Claire Searles (@searlesy90) October 4, 2023

Little Mo @kaceyainsworth needs to come back to @bbceastenders now seeing Freddie is as handy as an iron as his mum 😳 #EastEnders #freddieslater — Jacqui (@jaxkonneckelong) October 4, 2023

Imagine if tomorrow night's duff duff is Little Mo stepping out of a black cab and saying – "Where's my Freddie?" Would be the end to the most epic week. #Eastenders — D@NN¥ 3.0 (@DannyLew89) October 4, 2023

A second person commented: “Little Mo needs to come back to EastEnders now seeing as Freddie is as handy with an iron as his mum.”

Another fan dreamed: “Imagine if tomorrow night’s duff duff is Little Mo stepping out of a black cab and saying – “Where’s my Freddie?” Would be the end to the most epic week.”

A final fan ended: “Someone really needs to call Little Mo and tell her to come back”

Could Little Mo return? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Will Little Mo return?

With Freddie arrested and attacking Theo with an iron just like how his mum attacked Trevor, Freddie needs help. At the end of tonight’s episode Freddie makes a decision about his future – and it involves Little Mo.

But, could Little Mo soon return to Walford to save Freddie and stop him from going to prison? If there ever was a time for Little Mo to return it would be now!

