EastEnders fans are begging for Kate Mitchell to make a return after she was seemingly mentioned last week.

The police officer went undercover to catch Phil Mitchell before falling in love and ruining her own career for him.

Phil married Kate Mitchell (Credit: BBC)

Played by Coronation Street star Jill Halfpenny, Kate arrived on EastEnders in 2002 and pretended to be a nail technician.

The pair seemed to be falling in love until Kate ruined a romantic evening by pushing him for information on the whereabouts of his missing wife, Lisa Fowler.

Viewers know Lisa is fine and well, but they didn’t at the time.

Spotting a microphone in her top, Phil confronted Kate and she confessed to being an undercover police officer working him.

Eventually, Phil and Kate got past her trying to put him in prison and they married.

They even managed a few days of happiness before she had an affair with Den Watts.

DI Thompson has a connection to Kate (Credit: BBC)

His wife, Chrissie, wasn’t best pleased and hacked her hair off in the salon, before Kate realised her time in Walford had to come to an end.

She ended up moving to Brighton, having lost her career, her marriage and her self-respect.

It seemed like that was all for Kate as far as viewers were concerned – until last week.

Viewers have long been wondering why DI Thompson is so determined to destroy Phil Mitchell, and he finally revealed his reasons on Friday night.

It all points to a secret relationship with Kate.

EastEnders hints at comeback for Kate Mitchell

In the episode, DI Thompson revealed to Callum: “A good mate of mine, a good copper had her career ruined because of Mitchell.

“She got a bit too close and he messed with her head.”

And now, fans are desperate for Kate to make a comeback and be behind the police’s moves against Phil.

One said on Twitter: “I’d love if Kate Mitchell came back.”

A second said: “Would love her to come back, it would add yet another level to the whole storyline!”

A third said: “Jill Halfpenny is so brilliant. It would be great!”

