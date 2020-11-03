EastEnders fans have begged for Honey and Jay to get together after Jay stepped in to help his friend.

During lockdown, it’s become clear that Honey and Jay have grown closer. But after Honey was drugged by date Paul, Jay has stepped up to support her.

Last week, Honey went on a second date with a man named Paul. However he spiked her drink.

As people thought she was drunk, Paul offered to take her home.

Paul spiked Honey’s drink (Credit: BBC)

But when they got out of the restaurant, Honey made a call to Jay and left him a voicemail. Hearing Honey slurring her words, Jay set off to find her.

After discovering she and Paul were no longer in the restaurant, Jay went out on to the street and rang Honey’s phone. He heard it ringing in an alley way where he discovered an unconscious Honey and Paul with his trousers unzipped.

Jay discovered an unconscious Honey in the alleyway (Credit: BBC)

Afterwards, Jay has been supporting his friend. However some viewers want their relationship to turn into something more.

I never knew how badly I wanted Honey and Jay to happen until now 🥰🥰 #Eastenders — Lauren (@miss_lauren_uk) November 2, 2020

Jay and Honey are going to be a couple. #EastEnders — Akua Namano (@AkuaNamano) November 2, 2020

why do I already kinda love honey and jay together?? #eastenders — lisa (@lisak_xx) November 2, 2020

Honey love, please get with Jay 💕 #EastEnders — Baroness Beckie (@Beckie_Miller_) November 2, 2020

I wonder if Jay and Honey will get together? 👀 #Eastenders — 🙋🏾‍♀️Gembaaa ♊️Gemzilla😈 (@LDN_Gem) November 2, 2020

EastEnders: Honey and Jay

Back in August, fans started to predict their would be an affair between Jay and Honey.

Whilst the soap was off air, EastEnders revealed what characters had been up to in lockdown and it was revealed the two had built a close friendship.

Jay and Honey built a close friendship in lockdown (Credit: BBC)

Honey was previously married to Billy Mitchell, who has been a father-figure to Jay for many years.

Last year, she was with a man named Adam. However when she discovered he had cheated on her multiple times, she ended their relationship.

Meanwhile, Jay is currently in a relationship with Billy’s granddaughter, Lola. But Lola has been hiding the fact she slept with Peter Beale when she and Jay briefly split.

Jay is currently in a relationship with Lola (Credit: BBC)

This week, when Isaac offers to take Lola out on a date she’s shocked. But he points out she clearly isn’t happy.

Will she cheat in Jay?

