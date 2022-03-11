EastEnders fans are full of praise after Gray‘s downfall in last night’s episode (Thursday, March 10).

Toby-Alexander Smith bowed out of the soap after almost three years of playing the villain and viewers loved his ending.

This week, Whitney told Mick and Shirley that she believed Gray killed Tina.

Mick and Whitney also broke the news to Mitch that they thought Gray murdered Chantelle.

Chelsea called the police on her husband and managed to record him admitting to killing Chantelle.

Gray killed his first wife Chantelle in 2020 (Credit: BBC)

In last night’s scenes Gray tried to take his children, Mack, Mia and Jordan and flee Walford.

However after her conversation with Mitch, Karen questioned her former son-in-law about Chantelle’s death.

Gray admitted to Karen that he did kill her daughter. Horrified, Karen refused to let him leave with the children and alerted the police he was in her flat.

EastEnders fans all saying the same thing about Gray’s downfall

Gray tried to escape the Square but he was followed by Whitney.

He went up to the train tracks and she confronted him. He told her he couldn’t go to prison and tried to jump off, but Whitney held on to him.

On the ground, Mitch saw what was going on.

Meanwhile Gray begged Whitney to let him go, telling her that he also murdered her fiancé Kush.

Gray was arrested (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders: Gray arrested, but has he left for good?

However Whitney refused to let him fall and they both nearly fell off the high-up tracks. Soon Mitch came and helped them both back over the barrier.

Mitch stared Gray in the eyes and broke down in tears before the police came and arrested the solicitor.

As he was driven away, Karen broke down after the revelation of Gray’s crimes.

Fans stated the episode was ‘the best in a long time’ praising the cast and crew of EastEnders for the ‘amazing’ episode.

#EastEnders The best episode in a very very long time 👌🏽 — HS ♥️ (@HarpSanghera26) March 11, 2022

#EastEnders just watched again but ngl this was the BEST episode since the queen vic boat party crash in 2020 — Hamza khan (@Hamzakh23647251) March 11, 2022

That final episode was toooo good😭 I’m so happy they didn’t kill Gray off, what an evil man #EastEnders — MB 🇸🇱 (@marykay_xo) March 11, 2022

Just seen the final #Eastenders of the week, an amazing, dramatic and exciting episode. So good to see Gray get his long coming comeuppance. It honoured all the characters lost and the importance of the storyline well I thought. It sets things up interestingly now. — Daniel Brown (@DanJBrownMUFC) March 11, 2022

Wow….that episode was one of the best in quite some time! I really wish the full truth about Gray came out around Christmas time. That would have been explosive! #EastEnders — Sarah (@SarahFlygerian) March 11, 2022

Literal CHILLS when Gray was walking past everyone he’s hurt in handcuffs, praise the writers for not killing him off so he can pay for what he’s done the hard way INCREDIBLE episode. #EastEnders — summer🌞 (@summer91409842) March 11, 2022

It feels like Christmas with these epic #EastEnders episodes! BYE GRAY! pic.twitter.com/Wjr6aVl5UJ — Natalie Palmer (@NataliePalms) March 11, 2022

such an incredible episode, my heart was in my mouth!! so glad Gray finally got his comeuppance and all the truths are out! Such a long storyline but it came to a head brilliantly! So glad it’s proper justice and not just Gray being killed off! #eastenders — nat ❣️ (@fatalienatalie) March 11, 2022

What did you think of last night’s episode?

Read more: Why is there no EastEnders on tonight? Another change to BBC’s schedule

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think