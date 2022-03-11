Gray EastEnders
EastEnders fans all saying the same thing about Gray’s downfall

Gray was arrested

EastEnders fans are full of praise after Gray‘s downfall in last night’s episode (Thursday, March 10).

Toby-Alexander Smith bowed out of the soap after almost three years of playing the villain and viewers loved his ending.

This week, Whitney told Mick and Shirley that she believed Gray killed Tina.

Mick and Whitney also broke the news to Mitch that they thought Gray murdered Chantelle.

Chelsea called the police on her husband and managed to record him admitting to killing Chantelle.

jessica plummer on i'm a celebrity
Gray killed his first wife Chantelle in 2020 (Credit: BBC)

In last night’s scenes Gray tried to take his children, Mack, Mia and Jordan and flee Walford.

However after her conversation with Mitch, Karen questioned her former son-in-law about Chantelle’s death.

Gray admitted to Karen that he did kill her daughter. Horrified, Karen refused to let him leave with the children and alerted the police he was in her flat.

Gray tried to escape the Square but he was followed by Whitney.

He went up to the train tracks and she confronted him. He told her he couldn’t go to prison and tried to jump off, but Whitney held on to him.

On the ground, Mitch saw what was going on.

Meanwhile Gray begged Whitney to let him go, telling her that he also murdered her fiancé Kush.

EastEnders Gray in the Square
Gray was arrested (Credit: BBC)

However Whitney refused to let him fall and they both nearly fell off the high-up tracks. Soon Mitch came and helped them both back over the barrier.

Mitch stared Gray in the eyes and broke down in tears before the police came and arrested the solicitor.

As he was driven away, Karen broke down after the revelation of Gray’s crimes.

Fans stated the episode was ‘the best in a long time’ praising the cast and crew of EastEnders for the ‘amazing’ episode.

What did you think of last night’s episode?

