EastEnders fans all saying the same thing about Sharon’s appearance in latest scenes

Fans of EastEnders have all been saying the same thing about Sharon Watts’ appearance, following her latest scenes on the show. Many have drawn a link between Sharon’s new look and a certain figure from the soap’s past.

This comes amidst a dramatic week for Sharon and the father of her child, Keanu Taylor. But what are the fans saying as these scenes air?

With Keanu’s life hanging in the balance, Sharon reported Ravi to the police (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders airs shocking scenes as Sharon turns on Ravi

This week’s episodes of EastEnders saw Sharon and Keanu deal with the aftermath of son Albie’s christening. As Keanu ran a job for Ravi on the morning of the christening, he was caught by police and arrested.

Fearing that Keanu had ratted him out to the police, Ravi attacked his former business associate. Leaving Keanu for dead, he fled the scene.

However, to Sharon and Karen’s delight, Keanu pulled through from his injuries. Furious at what Ravi had done, Sharon reported him to the police. With Ravi under arrest for attempted murder, Sharon proposed to Keanu.

However, as these scenes aired, viewers found themselves distracted by Sharon’s appearance of late. Some felt that she resembled a familiar face from the past.

Sharon’s looks have fans drawing comparisons to an old soap icon (Credit: BBC)

‘She’s morphed into Pauline,’ say shocked EastEnders viewers

Writing on Twitter as the episode aired, some fans pointed out an ‘uncanny’ resemblance between Sharon and a former EastEnders resident. Many thought that with her blonde hair extensions and recent weight loss, Sharon now resembles Walford legend Pauline Fowler.

“Sharon is slowly morphing into Pauline,” said one fan.

Sharon is slowly morphing into Pauline #EastEnders — tanya w (@T1968Queen) May 4, 2023

“Too much weight loss and her hair is something else. She’s morphed into Pauline. It’s uncanny,” wrote another fan.

#EastEnders “Sharon “looks like crap. Too much weight loss and her hair is something else. She’s morphed in to Pauline. It’s uncanny 👍 pic.twitter.com/64z7V3JHYB — loopy lou (@Peaceon38421788) May 4, 2023

Another agreed: “I don’t wanna upset or anything but Sharon is literally becoming Pauline Fowler!”

“Sharon starting to look like Pauline Fowler,” joked one more.

Pauline is one of the soap’s biggest icons (Credit: BBC)

Who was Pauline Fowler on EastEnders?

Pauline Fowler appeared on EastEnders between 1985 and 2006. Played by Wendy Richard, she was the mother of Martin and his siblings, Mark and Michelle.

In Sharon, some viewers feel that the legacy of Pauline lives on. Do you agree? Do you think that Sharon is channelling the spirit of Pauline Fowler?

