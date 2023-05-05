Sharon looking serious on EastEnders; inset, show logo (Credit: BBC/Composite: Entertainment Daily!)
EastEnders fans all saying the same thing about Sharon’s appearance in latest scenes

Fans have spotted a resemblance between Sharon and a former Walford legend

By Joel Harley

Fans of EastEnders have all been saying the same thing about Sharon Watts’ appearance, following her latest scenes on the show. Many have drawn a link between Sharon’s new look and a certain figure from the soap’s past.

This comes amidst a dramatic week for Sharon and the father of her child, Keanu Taylor. But what are the fans saying as these scenes air?

Sharon on the phone in EastEnders
With Keanu’s life hanging in the balance, Sharon reported Ravi to the police (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders airs shocking scenes as Sharon turns on Ravi

This week’s episodes of EastEnders saw Sharon and Keanu deal with the aftermath of son Albie’s christening. As Keanu ran a job for Ravi on the morning of the christening, he was caught by police and arrested.

Fearing that Keanu had ratted him out to the police, Ravi attacked his former business associate. Leaving Keanu for dead, he fled the scene.

However, to Sharon and Karen’s delight, Keanu pulled through from his injuries. Furious at what Ravi had done, Sharon reported him to the police. With Ravi under arrest for attempted murder, Sharon proposed to Keanu.

However, as these scenes aired, viewers found themselves distracted by Sharon’s appearance of late. Some felt that she resembled a familiar face from the past.

Sharon looks serious standing at the bar of The Queen Vic on EastEnders
Sharon’s looks have fans drawing comparisons to an old soap icon (Credit: BBC)

‘She’s morphed into Pauline,’ say shocked EastEnders viewers

Writing on Twitter as the episode aired, some fans pointed out an ‘uncanny’ resemblance between Sharon and a former EastEnders resident. Many thought that with her blonde hair extensions and recent weight loss, Sharon now resembles Walford legend Pauline Fowler.

“Sharon is slowly morphing into Pauline,” said one fan.

“Too much weight loss and her hair is something else. She’s morphed into Pauline. It’s uncanny,” wrote another fan.

Another agreed: “I don’t wanna upset or anything but Sharon is literally becoming Pauline Fowler!”

“Sharon starting to look like Pauline Fowler,” joked one more.

EastEnders' Pauline Fowler looks anxious
Pauline is one of the soap’s biggest icons (Credit: BBC)

Who was Pauline Fowler on EastEnders?

Pauline Fowler appeared on EastEnders between 1985 and 2006. Played by Wendy Richard, she was the mother of Martin and his siblings, Mark and Michelle.

In Sharon, some viewers feel that the legacy of Pauline lives on. Do you agree? Do you think that Sharon is channelling the spirit of Pauline Fowler?

Pauline Fowler Dies | EastEnders

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

