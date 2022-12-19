EastEnders fans accuse soap of creating too many spoilers

EastEnders fans have slammed the soap claiming they’re ‘ruining’ their viewing by posting the episodes early on BBC iPlayer.

Over the last few weeks, EastEnders has been posting episodes at 6am on iPlayer while The World Cup is on.

However this week EastEnders has continued to share episodes early despite The World Cup coming to an end.

EastEnders episodes are being uploaded on to BBC iPlayer early again this week (Credit: BBC)

When is EastEnders on this week?

Today (Monday, December 19 2022) EastEnders announced there would be another change to the schedule this week.

Instead of EastEnders airing in its usual Wednesday slot this week, the soap has been moved to Friday (December 23).

This is because on Wednesday (December 21) Sports Personality will air on BBC One from 6.45pm onwards.

So this week EastEnders will air tonight, Tuesday (December 20), Thursday (December 22) and Friday (December 23).

They also confirmed that this week episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer from 6am on the day they air in case viewers want to watch ahead of the episode airing on BBC One.

EastEnders fans are not happy with the episode uploads (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans slam soap over ruining watching with spoilers

But fans were not impressed that episodes in the run up to Christmas are being uploaded early as it means people who have already seen it could share spoilers and ruin the viewing for those who haven’t yet watched the episode.

One fan wrote: “I hope there’ll be a modicum of common sense applied here for Christmas Day/Boxing Day and they don’t release them early. Even putting these run up eps on early is ridiculous.

Makes no sense at all. Especially when you have a lot of the country off school/work but also a lot of people still at work. It opens the door for social media to be flooded with spoilers. — dan (@thequalitydan) December 19, 2022

Another fan responded saying: “Makes no sense at all. Especially when you have a lot of the country off work/school but also a lot of people still at work. It opens the door for social media to be flooded with spoilers.”

A third fan said: “The football is over, you don’t need to be releasing eps early on iPlayer anymore.”

The football is over, you don’t need to be releasing eps early on iPlayer anymore! — ‎‏Josh (@sharonsstacey) December 19, 2022

A fourth said: “Stop releasing episodes early. It ruins the communal viewing experience. People who want to watch it online can do so after the linear broadcast.”

Another tweeted: “Why are you spoiling the Christmas run up by uploading it at 6am? There’s no sports to justify it.”

Why are you spoiling the Christmas run Up by uploading It at 6 am? Theres no Sports yo justify it — Kris🎄 (@KMXIII) December 19, 2022

However some fans are thankful that the episodes are being uploaded early.

One fan wrote: “Thank you for releasing the eps early on iPlayer.”

thank you for releasing the eps early on iplayer 🙏😊 — lisa 🎅🏼 | ben mitchell protector (@callumsangel) December 19, 2022

A second tweeted: “Thank God for 6am uploads.”

Thank god for 6am uploads 👏🏻 — randomone (@Onelifee3) December 19, 2022

What do you think?

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

