An EastEnders fan theory that Zack Hudson is connected to Sharon Watts’ dad Gavin has appeared to be confirmed.

The actor who will play the hunky newcomer, James Farrar, filmed for the memorial service for Gavin Sullivan.

Zack Hudson shares a connection to Gavin Sullivan (Credit: BBC)

Fans know Gavin was revealed to be Sharon’s biological father.

And many had suspected he would be linked to Gavin – and now it looks to have been confirmed with him appearing at the memorial.

But could he be Sharon’s brother as fans suspect?

The soap newcomer will ruffle feathers when he arrives in Walford next month.

One fan said on Digital Spy Forums: “I wonder if this new Zack character announced the other day could be related. Perhaps it’s Gavin’s son? Would give Sharon a sibling.”

A second said: “My thought on him was could he be Dennis Rickman’s son or a brother of him, but Gavin’s son could be a good call.”

A third said: “I suppose they could retcon it so that Gavin is revealed to be the father of Carol Hanley’s other children, making them Sharon’s full blood siblings.

“It’s a relatively easy retcon to swallow.”

Model and former Hollyoaks star James Farrar will play Zack Hudson, described as “charismatic”.

Soap bosses have promised he will be an explosive addition.

James Farrar will plays Zack in the BBC soap (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders bosses promise explosive Zack Hudson debut

The BBC described him as: “An unpredictable troublemaker who lives life in the fast lane.

“A lone wolf, Zack had a difficult childhood that has left him determined to never rely on anyone or become too attached.

“Forever the ladies’ man, Zack is sure to ruffle a few feathers when he arrives in Walford.”

However, in a statement James said: “As a born and bred Londoner myself, I can’t wait to bring my experience of a place I love and know to such a well-respected long running show, with such iconic characters.

“Zack certainly has a very complicated past. And there is a real depth to him that I can’t wait to explore.”

Executive Producer Jon Sen added: “We are all excited to see James bring the character to life. And there’s plenty of drama in store for him. Trouble is always just round the corner…”

