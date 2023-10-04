EastEnders: Theo to fake brain injury to cause more chaos for the Slaters?

Last night in EastEnders (Tuesday, October 3), Theo tried to rape Stacey prompting Freddie to attack him.

Freddie hit Theo with an iron, knocking him out whilst carrying on attacking him further.

Now, a new EastEnders fan theory suggests that Theo will fake a brain injury to cause more chaos for the Slaters.

Freddie tried to protect Stacey (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Freddie attacked Theo

Last night, Stacey told Theo that she had no feelings for him despite him thinking that they were destined to be together.

Heading back to her house alone, Stacey was horrified to find that Theo had broken in. Theo then told her that he didn’t want it to come to this but he had no other choice, pinning her to the floor of the kitchen.

Freddie then walked in and heard Stacey struggling as Theo tried to rape her.

Pulling Theo off Stacey, Freddie then grabbed an iron and hit Theo before continuing to attack him.

Theo fell to the ground and bled out, lying on the kitchen floor unconscious.

A new fan theory predicts that Theo will wake up and lie (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Theo to fake amnesia?

A new EastEnders fan theory predicts that Theo will wake up and lie about his injuries.

The theory reckons that Theo will fake a brain injury and cause more chaos for the Slaters.

I can see that happening that or *Freddie will run away/stay with Little Mo or Graham* *Theo will fake amnesia to mess with the Slaters* #Eastenders — Westie (@Wee_Westie29) October 3, 2023

One fan commented: “I think Stacey and Freddie will go to another room to call the police/ambulance go back and Theo will be gone. He’ll turn up near to Christmas or on Christmas and will be the dead body on The Vic floor.”

To this, another fan replied: “I can see that happening or Freddie will run away/ stay with Little Mo or Graham [or] Theo will fake amnesia to mess with the Slaters.”

Will Theo wake up? (Credit: BBC)

Will Theo survive the attack?

Things aren’t looking too hopeful as Theo lies on the floor with a bleed coming from his head.

However, will he wake up and pull through? Will he fake amnesia to get away with his crimes?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

