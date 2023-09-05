EastEnders fan theory: Theo to die and return back from the dead?

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, September 4), Theo confessed to Stacey that he was her stalker.

Later on, Lily went into labour as Stacey was met by Theo once more in her kitchen.

A new EastEnders fan theory now suggests that Theo might “die” and return back from the dead months later.

Theo exposed the truth to Stacey (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Theo confessed his true identity to Stacey

Last night, Theo was excited to celebrate his new job with Stacey and set up the kitchen for dinner and wine.

Meanwhile, Eve and Martin met up with the secretary from Theo’s old school and found out that Theo had driven her best friend to her death.

He’d stalked her and forced her to change her locks several times after growing obsessed with her after their relationship had ended.

Martin sent Stacey a warning message but Theo turned off Stacey’s phone and confessed his true identity to her.

Stacey was terrified and sent him on a fake errand to go to the pharmacist before bolting the door.

Whilst Lily was going into labour and Jean had arrived to help out, Stacey went into the kitchen to grab some towels.

However, she was then met with Theo who had managed to get back into the kitchen, trapping her.

One fan reckons that Theo will “die” and then come back from the dead (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Theo to “die” and come back alive

One EastEnders fan has tweeted a new theory – Stacey will think that she’s killed Theo only for him to “return back from the dead” months later.

#EastEnders my theory is: Stacey will whack Theo and believe she’s killed him, but when they return to the “body” he’ll have disappeared only to return in a few months’ time, like Little Mo and Trevor in 2001 — noiby (@charityshopwho) September 4, 2023

Theo and Stacey is giving me Trevor and Little Mo vibes..

Slater ladies are walking into trouble. 😳😳😳 #EastEnders — 🦜Biggie’s Parrot (@Bbnaija_Parrot) September 4, 2023

One fan wrote: “My theory is: Stacey will whack Theo and believe she’s killed him, but when they return to the ‘body’ he’ll have disappeared only to return in a few months time, like Little Mo and Trevor in 2001.”

Another fan also recognised a similarity between Stacey/Theo and Little Mo/Trevor and commented: “Theo and Stacey are giving me Trevor and Little Mo vibes… Slater ladies are walking into trouble.”

Another also predicted Theo will die, writing: “Ooh! This is EXCITING! #Stacey #TheSix means that Theo could be the one killed at Christmas.”

‘In a flash… everything changes’ (Credit: BBC)

Will Stacey “kill” Theo?

‘In a flash… everything changes,’ but will Stacey attempt to kill Theo? She’s killed before, she could easily do it again. She did give that kitchen knife a long glance after all.

But, will Stacey try to kill Theo only for him to somehow survive and “return back from the dead” months later?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Could Stacey “kill” Theo? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!