EastEnders fan theory: Sean Slater to return to protect Stacey?

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, September 4), Stacey was horrified to find out that Theo was her stalker.

He had revealed the truth to her whilst in the kitchen, after finding out that Martin and Eve had rumbled him.

Now, a new EastEnders fan theory suggests that Sean Slater could return to protect Stacey from Theo.

Stacey was horrified by Theo’s admission (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Stacey found out the truth about Theo

Last night in EastEnders, Theo realised that Martin and Eve had rumbled him and hid Stacey’s phone from her before she could receive Martin’s warning message.

Martin and Eve had discovered that Theo had stalked somebody else and had driven her to suicide.

Realising that his cover had been blown, Theo then told Stacey that he was her stalker and had been her online client.

Stacey didn’t believe him at first but then ordered him out of the house pretending that she wanted him to go and pick up some painkillers for Lily.

With Lily in labour and Jean having arrived to help out, Stacey headed into the kitchen to grab some towels.

However, she got a big shock when she found Theo standing in the kitchen ready to trap her. He’d managed to get in through the back door after she’d bolted the front one.

One fan has predicted a return for Sean Slater (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Sean Slater to return?

Now that Stacey knows just what Theo is like, one EastEnders fan theory suggests that Stacey’s brother, Sean Slater, could soon return to Walford to protect her from Theo.

I wonder if this week or soon we get a surprise appearance from Sean Slater to sort out Theo…#EastEnders — Ace (@CHG3899) September 4, 2023

One fan wrote: “I wonder if this week or soon we’ll get a surprise appearance from Sean Slater to sort out Theo…”

Another said: “Bring back Sean and Theo will be history in 2 seconds.”

But, could Sean return and make sure that Theo never goes near Stacey again?

Could Sean make a comeback? (Credit: BBC)

Could Sean Slater return to EastEnders?

Sean Slater was last seen in Walford in 2021 although he briefly appeared on a video call in 2022.

If anyone can sort out Theo, Sean would be the right man for the job. With a murder under his belt and numerous attempted ones, could Sean soon return to EastEnders and protect his sister from her stalker?

