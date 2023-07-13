This week in EastEnders Reiss helped Keanu take some money out of Taylor’s Autos so that he could pay Lisa.

He was shocked when Sonia informed him just exactly who he was working for.

Now, a new EastEnders fan theory suggests that Reiss may end up dead at Christmas.

Sonia told Reiss the shocking truth (Credit: BBC)

Sonia informed Reiss of Keanu and Lisa’s crimes

This week, Keanu asked Reiss to take some money out of the business as he needed it ASAP to pay Lisa.

Reiss felt guilty doing so and confided in Sonia about moving the money around the business.

Sonia then joked that at least he hadn’t asked him to hide a gun! She then told him about the time Ben and Keanu kidnapped Callum and threatened him with a gun.

As Reiss hyperventilated over this news, Sonia told him that people change. She then made things worse by telling him that Lisa shot Phil.

Sonia promised that nothing bad would happen to him if he kept what she said to himself.

However, last night (Wednesday, July 12), Keanu soon lashed out at Reiss as he asked him for more money from the business with Reiss being increasingly uncomfortable with Keanu’s demands.

Reiss is working for a criminal (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Reiss to die at Christmas?

Now that Reiss is working for Keanu and knows about his past crimes, a new EastEnders fan theory predicts that he could end up dead at Christmas.

One fan tweeted: “What if the dead body at Christmas is Reiss?”

What if the dead body at Christmas is Reiss ?? #Eastenders — JJ (@jaimelea_) July 12, 2023

Careful, Reiss, he might kidnap you if he gets angry.

😂🙊 #EastEnders — Jack Batchelor (@JackBatchelor3) July 12, 2023

Another person added: “Careful, Reiss, he might kidnap you if he gets angry.”

Is Reiss the dead guy? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Could Reiss be the dead guy at Christmas?

We know that someone dies at Christmas but we have no idea who it could be.

Could Reiss get caught up in Keanu’s mess and end up dead? We hope not, he doesn’t deserve it!

