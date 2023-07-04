In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, July 3), Sonia came round to check on Lily as Martin was worried about her.

Lily allowed Sonia to check her blood pressure that came back as quite high.

Now, a new EastEnders fan theory suggests that Lily and her baby could be in fatal danger.

Lily’s blood pressure was high (Credit: BBC)

Last night, Martin arranged for Sonia to come round and visit Lily as he was concerned about her.

Sonia checked her blood pressure and then asked when the last time Lily felt the baby kick was. Lily said that it was a couple of hours ago before Sonia revealed that her blood pressure was quite high.

Martin then told Sonia that Lily had been worrying about her upcoming meeting with social services.

With this, Sonia arranged for Lily’s midwife to check up on her as a precaution.

A new fan theory suggests that Lily’s health will decline (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Lily and baby in fatal danger?

After seeing Lily’s blood pressure read highly, a new EastEnders fan theory suggests that Lily and her baby could be in fatal danger.

One fan tweeted: “I think they are doing a pre-eclampsia storyline for Lily.”

Pre-eclampsia symptoms can include high blood pressure and swelling in the hands and feet. It can be fatal for both mother and baby in severe cases of the condition.

But, does Lily have pre-eclampsia? Should she be worried?

Could Lily have pre eclampsia? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Is Lily in fatal danger?

Lily has been suffering from swollen ankles and high blood pressure which are both symptoms of pre-eclampsia.

But, could there be another explanation for these symptoms? Or, are Lily and her baby in fatal danger as her health declines?

