In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Wednesday, September 20), Nugget lashed out at Ravi for betraying him.

He’d found out from Suki that Ravi killed his grandfather and confronted him about it.

A new EastEnders fan theory now suggests that a child will be the one to die at Christmas.

Nugget had it out with his dad (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Nugget confronted Ravi

Last night, Nugget struggled to process the shock revelation that Suki had dropped on him. He’d been sick of the adult members of his family keeping secrets from him.

Suki had then told him that Ravi was the one to kill his grandfather, Ranveer.

Furious, Nugget confronted Ravi whilst he was at work at Walford East and branded him a murderer.

Ravi struggled to defend himself as Nugget grabbed onto his shirt before walking off with Suki, devastated.

One fan thinks that Nugget will die (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Child to die at Christmas?

After his altercation with Ravi and seeing him ruin his dad’s name in public, a new EastEnders fan theory suggests that Nugget will be the one to die at Christmas.

With Nugget going around throwing allegations about, Ravi may want to silence him in a bid to maintain his freedom.

What if Nugget is the dead body at Christmas? #EastEnders — 🔊🔊 (fan account) #TRINPACT (@rearstatement) September 20, 2023

One EastEnders fan wondered: “What if Nugget is the dead body at Christmas?

But, could the Christmas victim actually turn out to be Ravi’s son, Nugget?

Will Nugget die before the year ends? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Will Nugget die at Christmas?

We know that someone dies at Christmas and it’s a male – but who could it be?

With Ravi desperate to keep himself out of prison for Ranveer’s death, he might even go as far as killing his own son just to protect himself.

It wouldn’t be the first time EastEnders has killed off a child in shocking circumstances. During their 35th anniversary episode in 2020, Dennis Rickman Jr tragically drowned, leaving mum Sharon bereft.

But, could Nugget die at Christmas? And, could his own dad end up killing him?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

