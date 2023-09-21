A male child silhouette, the EastEnders logo and background of the Thames
Soaps

EastEnders fan theory: Child to die at Christmas?

Is a child in danger?

By Tamzin Meyer

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Wednesday, September 20), Nugget lashed out at Ravi for betraying him.

He’d found out from Suki that Ravi killed his grandfather and confronted him about it.

A new EastEnders fan theory now suggests that a child will be the one to die at Christmas.

Nugget had it out with his dad (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Nugget confronted Ravi

Last night, Nugget struggled to process the shock revelation that Suki had dropped on him. He’d been sick of the adult members of his family keeping secrets from him.

Suki had then told him that Ravi was the one to kill his grandfather, Ranveer.

Furious, Nugget confronted Ravi whilst he was at work at Walford East and branded him a murderer.

Ravi struggled to defend himself as Nugget grabbed onto his shirt before walking off with Suki, devastated.

EastEnders flash-forward scene with Suki, Kathy, Stacey, Denise, Sharon and Linda in The Vic alongside a dead body
One fan thinks that Nugget will die (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Child to die at Christmas?

After his altercation with Ravi and seeing him ruin his dad’s name in public, a new EastEnders fan theory suggests that Nugget will be the one to die at Christmas.

With Nugget going around throwing allegations about, Ravi may want to silence him in a bid to maintain his freedom.

One EastEnders fan wondered: “What if Nugget is the dead body at Christmas?

But, could the Christmas victim actually turn out to be Ravi’s son, Nugget?

Will Nugget die before the year ends? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Will Nugget die at Christmas?

We know that someone dies at Christmas and it’s a male – but who could it be?

With Ravi desperate to keep himself out of prison for Ranveer’s death, he might even go as far as killing his own son just to protect himself.

It wouldn’t be the first time EastEnders has killed off a child in shocking circumstances. During their 35th anniversary episode in 2020, Dennis Rickman Jr tragically drowned, leaving mum Sharon bereft.

But, could Nugget die at Christmas? And, could his own dad end up killing him?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

Ravi Does Some "Damage Control"... | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Will Nugget die at Christmas? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now! 

Related Topics

EastEnders Ravi Gulati

Trending Articles

Louise Redknapp on the red carpet
Louise Redknapp confirms romance with armed forces hunk – and he’s nine years younger
Dr Uchenna
Tragic new details emerge following sudden death of This Morning star
Coronation Street's logo, a male silhouette and the background of the Rovers
Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ how fan favourite will die after last night’s soap ending
Luke, Tolullah and Martin M on My Mum, Your Dad
OPINION: Tolullah has had a lucky escape from Martin M and I feel for his son Luke
Strictly logo with Amy Dowden
Strictly’s Amy Dowden receives heartbreaking news amid cancer treatment: ‘I promise to grab life’
Coronation Street's Craig, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Coronation Street fans all saying the same thing about Craig’s ‘memerising’ police partner