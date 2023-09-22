Last night in EastEnders (Thursday, September 21), Alfie went to the hospital for his prostatectomy as Linda rushed to be with him.

Linda found out that Alfie was at the hospital and sat by his bedside to support him.

A new EastEnders fan theory now suggests that Alfie and Linda will get together – just as Mick returns.

Linda supported Alfie at the hospital (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Linda supported Alfie at the hospital

Last night, Alfie told Phil that he was due to have a prostatectomy that day and couldn’t walk Kat down the aisle.

Phil then got Mitch to drive Alfie to the hospital before he dropped him off at the wedding venue.

Linda heard about Alfie being at the hospital from Mitch and rushed to get there, realising that Alfie had lied to her about getting the all-clear.

She then sat with Alfie as he prepared to have his prostatectomy, staying with him afterwards too.

As Alfie broke down in tears, Linda provided a shoulder for him to cry on as she stood by her friend.

A new fan theory predicts that Mick will return (Credit: BBC)

Fan theory: Mick to return as Linda and Alfie get together

A new EastEnders fan theory suggests that Linda and Alfie will soon form a romantic relationship together as their friendship blossoms into something more.

However, when they do, the fan theory predicts that Mick Carter will then return to the Square.

The fan theory reads: “Linda at Alfie’s hospital bedside reminded me of Mick and Whit and we all know where that led. My guess is Mick will return just as Alfie and Linda get together.”

Linda at Alfie hospital bedside reminded me Mick & Whit & we all know where that lead. My guess is Mick will return just as Alfie & Linda get together #Eastenders — Mick & Whitney (@TeamMickney2016) September 21, 2023

Mick’s currently missing and presumed dead meaning that Linda might soon be ready to move on with Alfie. But, could Mick return as she does?

Could Mick return? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Could Mick return for Linda?

Mick’s currently presumed dead, but could he actually still be alive and preparing himself to return to Walford?

Linda and Alfie have a great friendship but could they soon get together just as Mick returns for Linda? What would this mean for their relationship?

