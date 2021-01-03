EastEnders has been slammed by the soap’s former legal advisor who claimed it’s too “far-fetched” with Lucas Johnson returning.

A recent plot saw serial killer Lucas Johnson return after being released from prison.

Lucas Johnson’s return has been slammed (Credit: BBC)

He was jailed in 2010 after murdering at least five people, kidnapping his ex-wife Denise Fox, framing her for the murders and attempting to escape custody.

However he made a shock return to Walford without Denise being told about it.

But former legal advisor to the soap, Nazir Afzal, who worked with the soap for years slammed the storyline.

He told the Daily Star Sunday: “I always understood drama outweighs reality. But Lucas being back after multiple murders is a stretch.”

Nazir is a former chief crown prosecutor and worked advising teams being dramas like Three Girls, Spooks and Law & Order: UK.

Chelsea and Lucas returned to Walford at Christmas (Credit: BBC)

The newspaper claims a host of other experts have also hit out at the story.

One reportedly called it “rubbish”.

Another is alleged to have said: “No wonder clients believe this is what really happens as that’s all they have to relate to in some situations.”

And another is claimed to have said: “Often the producers ignore advice in favour of a more dramatic or script-enabling device, hence we see people in intensive care on nasal specs oxygen rather than a realistic intubation, so they can speak.”

ED! contacted the programme for comment.

Lucas Denise EastEnders

What did Lucas Johnson do in EastEnders?

Lucas returned to Walford on Christmas Day with his and Denise’s daughter, Chelsea.

Denise was shocked to see Lucas had got out of prison and was at the church she attends with Raymond.

But she was even more shocked when she realised her daughter Chelsea was with him.

Later, Chelsea turned up at Albert Square and Patrick went and found Lucas. He assured him that he would let Chelsea know what a despicable man he is.

Lucas’s dark past

During Lucas’s first appearance from 2008 until 2010, Chelsea tracked down her dad.

Eventually Lucas and Denise got back together. However, things took dark turn when Lucas left his ex-wife Trina to die after pushing her into a rake.

Lucas also strangled Denise’s ex-husband Owen in a huge episode which ended with Lucas and Denise getting married.

When Denise found out the truth about the deaths, Lucas framed her for the murders and faked her suicide.

But it was later revealed in a huge twist that Denise was alive and being held hostage in a derelict basement.

Eventually the full extent of Lucas’s crimes were revealed and he went to prison.

