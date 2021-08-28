EastEnders’ Emma Barton stuns fans as she undergoes dramatic transformation

EastEnders star Emma Barton is barely recognisable after dramatically switching up her look.

The actress, who plays Honey Mitchell in the BBC soap, posed for a sizzling new selfie following a visit to the hairdressers.

Emma’s brunette hair has been styled poker straight and a new feathery fringe has been cut in.

Posting the picture on Instagram, Emma captioned her stunning shot with a skull and crossbones emoji.

How have fans reacted to Emma Barton’s new look?

Fans have been commenting in their droves on Emma’s picture – and they have all heaped praise on her new look.

One wrote: “Wow, your hair!” Another added: “So beautiful!!! Love your hair in this photo.”

Using a fire emoji, a third told 44-year-old Emma: “Wowwww killing it! You look incredible.”

Emma is best known for playing Honey Mitchell in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Emma’s former EastEnders co-star Jo Joyner also posted a fire emoji to compliment her pal’s new ‘do.

Gurlaine Kaur Garcha, who plays Ash Panesar in the soap, posted seven emoji faces with heart eyes.

When did Emma land her EastEnders role?

Emma has played sweet-natured Honey in EastEnders on and off since 2005.

On-screen, the character has been seen forming an unlikely close bond with Suki Panesar.

Hard-nosed Suki works as Honey’s boss in the shop but is not one for forming friendships.

Emma has starred as Honey on and off since 2005 (Credit: ITV/ YouTube)

However, since the death of her son Jags, Suki has surprised herself by letting Honey in and leaning on her for support.

And actress Balvinder Sopa, who plays Suki, has revealed that the pair’s bond is only set to blossom further.

Fans are even predicting their relationship will go one step further and become a romantic one.

Honey’s relationship with Suki is set to blossom further (Credit: BBC)

Balvinder told Metro this week: “I think it’s because Honey is non-judgemental and is such a pure heart that she doesn’t really expect anything from Suki.”

She added: “Honey has seen Suki in her most demonic state and still casts no judgement and says yes you are this closed person but you are worthy of love, and I think she has unlocked something that is really beautiful.”

