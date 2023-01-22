EastEnders star Emma Barton has been secretly dating a British rock star after her split with Stephen Mulhern.

The Honey Mitchell actress, 45, has been enjoying a romance for the past few months with rock singer Jason Perry according to reports.

EastEnders star Emma Barton has a ‘new man’

Alternative rock singer Jason is a member of 1990s band A.

The group found success in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Their single Starbucks entered the top 20 in 2002 and Nothing became a top 10 hit later that year.

A friend alleged to the Sun on Sunday: “The couple are smitten with each other and are very sweet to be around.”

Meanwhile Jason has been sharing pictures of Emma on his own social media.

He captioned one picture: “I’m feeling happier than ever thanks to this gorgeous lady.”

He also appeared to confirm their relationship with a sweet post calling Emma his “girlfriend”.

Jason wrote: “Super proud of my hard-working and talented girlfriend @theemmabarton as she takes to the theatre for her Xmas run.

“No idea where she is finding the energy and I want to wish her all the luck and best wishes and love in the world.

“For me, these last few years have been a little tougher at this time of year but I’m feeling happier than ever thanks to this gorgeous lady! Bring it on. xxx #grateful”

And Emma in turn has been leaving love heart emojis on his posts on Instagram and referring to him as “my man”.

Emma’s romance with Stephen Mulhern

Emma previously dated television presenter Stephen Mulhern..

The former couple met in 2008 when they were both cast in the Snow White pantomime at the Marlow Theatre in Canterbury.

Emma played the lead role of Snow White, while panto veteran Stephen portrayed Muddles.

During an interview with Kent Online at the time, Emma said: “I have wanted to play [Snow White] since I was a child and I am just so excited about it.”

The EastEnders star started dating Stephen shortly after working together.

The pair dated for three years.

Emma plays Honey Mitchell in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

According to Stephen, they split because the relationship came to a “natural end” in 2011.

During their time together, they kept their romance out of the spotlight.

When things ended, they made the mutual decision to call it quits.

Before she dated the Catchphrase host, she was in a relationship with her EastEnders co-star Joel Beckett.

And she was reportedly married to lawyer Nigel Stoat from 2002 until 2005.

ED! has contacted representatives for Emma for comment.

