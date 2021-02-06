EastEnders fans have had a shock – Denise Fox is alive but being held hostage.

The hairdresser disappeared earlier this week in a violent struggle.

Denise Fox held hostage in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

What happened in EastEnders last night?

Suspicion immediately fell on her serial killing ex Lucas Johnson and fans feared he had finally killed her.

However in the final moments of Friday night’s episode, it was revealed Denise is still alive – but trapped with a mystery man.

It has yet to be confirmed who Denise’s kidnapper is but her partner Jack Branning is sure Lucas is responsible.

Earlier in the episode the police detective caught Lucas in the Square. And despite being kept off the case – he took matters into his own hands.

Dragging him to the privacy of the Arches with PC Callum Highway, Jack demanded to know what Lucas has done with Denise.

He even threatened to turn violent to beat it out of Lucas.

Who is the mystery man holding her? (Credit: BBC)

However, Lucas insisted he was innocent.

“I’ve told you everything I know,” Lucas told Jack.

“You’re so desperate for it to be me, you’re not listening. You can ask me 500 more times – the answer’s going to be the same.

“You can beat me Jack. I won’t break. I’m stronger than you in there. Look at you, you’re so desperate to play the action hero you can’t see what’s in front of you.

“How you going to forgive yourself when you realise all this time you’ve been spending on me, Denise could be, well, we can imagine, can’t we?”

The seeming threat to Denise’s life pushed Jack over the edge and he went to attack Lucas.

Will Denise Fox survive her ordeal? (Credit: BBC)

Only Callum holding him back stopped him. But as Callum tried to make Jack see sense, Lucas managed to escape and flee into the night.

Shortly after, Denise was shown to be alive but clearly terrified in an abandoned building.

A hooded figure then approached the door to the room she was in and she looked truly terrified.

EastEnders fans in shock as Denise Fox is revealed to be alive

Fans were in shock with one saying: “Denise is alive! #EastEnders.”

Another added: “So you mean to tell me….Denise is locked up…AGAIN?! #EastEnders.”

A third said: “But I’m glad Denise isn’t dead, it wouldn’t have been fair to kill her off like that #Eastenders.”

