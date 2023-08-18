Family and friends pay tribute as ‘immensely talented’ EastEnders actress dies

The death of EastEnders actress Jane Whittenshaw has been reported today. The veteran thespian was best known for playing social worker Anita Banks on the soap.

Jane made her first appearance on the soap in 1997, as she helped Mark and Ruth Fowler to adopt their first child. She also appeared in other TV and film productions throughout her career, including The Bill and Call the Midwife.

The Sun has reported that Jane died peacefully last Saturday (August 13), with her husband and her best friend at her side.

‘Immensely talented’ EastEnders star Jane Whittenshaw dies

Jane’s agents announced her death today (Friday, August 18). They released a statement which reads: “It is with profound sadness we must announce the passing of Jane Whittenshaw, a much loved and highly respected client of over 30 years.

“She slipped away peacefully on Saturday last, with her husband Hugh, best friend Rebecca and carers at her side. As well as an esteemed client, Jane was a dear friend, who was generous to a fault and great fun to be around.

“She was an immensely talented actor and a voice superstar, who leaves an extraordinary legacy of over 500 radio plays, courtesy of multiple stints on the BBC Radio Rep and many independent productions.

“She was a true professional, an absolute joy to work with and loved by all who did so. We offer our sincerest condolences to Hugh and the family.”

Who did Jane Whittenshaw play on EastEnders?

Jane played social worker Anita Banks. She joined the soap in June 1997, and appeared periodically until October of that year.

She assisted Mark and Ruth Fowler as they applied to foster their first child. Their application was ultimately successful, and Anita helped them to foster Jessie Moore that same year.

Jane also appeared in The Bill, Silent Witness, Endeavour and Call the Midwife. She last appeared in 2022, in the All 4 comedy series I Hate You.

