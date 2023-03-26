EastEnders legend Dean Gaffney has announced his shock return to acting.

The Robbie Jackson star was sensationally axed from the BBC soap four years ago.

He was reportedly written out of the soap due to his concerning off-set behaviour.

However, he has now found a comeback with a new acting job.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dean Gaffney (@deangaffney1)

EastEnders legend Dean Gaffney announces comeback

Dean has signed up to appear on stage this Easter in a new production of a classic story alongside Kerry Katona.

The actor is set to play the Prince in a production of Rapunzel.

Meanwhile former Atomic Kitten star Kerry, 42, will play Mother Gothel in the production.

And Strictly Come Dancing star Joanne Clifton will star as Rapunzel.

‘Who’d have thought it!’

The show is loosely based on Disney’s version of the fairytale, Tangled.

Announcing his return, Dean wrote: “Panto at Easter, who’d of thought it!”

It will tour venues around the country this Easter, including Clacton-On-Sea’s Prince’s Theatre, Blackpool Winter Gardens and Darlington Hippodrome.

Dean, 45, first appeared in EastEnders in 1993 for a 10-year stint until 2003.

Over the years he made brief guest appearances in 2004, 2010 and 2015.

He returned in 2017 to 2019 when he was written out.

Dean Gaffney last appeared in EastEnders four years ago (Credit: BBC)

Concerns over his behaviour reportedly led to bosses holding crunch talks.

He was axed from the show and Robbie was sent away and he hasn’t been brought back.

At the time a source claimed: “Dean knows he’s made some bad decisions and he is working hard to get his life back on track.

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

“He split up from his long-term girlfriend and then he lost his job. But he knows he only has himself to blame.

“He’s always been a popular member of the cast and everyone loves Robbie Jackson so it’s a real shame that he will no longer be on our screens.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.