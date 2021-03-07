EastEnders star Davood Ghadami has revealed he has filmed his final scenes as Kush Kazemi.

The actor was axed from the soap last year after almost seven years playing the market trader.

And this week he finally closed the door on Kush.

Actor Davood said a fond farewell to the soap with a touching Instagram post.

Sharing a picture of him and co-star James Bye, he wrote: “Not going to lie today was bittersweet.

“I had to say goodbye to some of THE best people I could ever wish to know.

“Not being able to do the usual hugs was tough, though probably for the best as I might not have let go.

“I’m a very lucky lad. Thanks to the ones who made the 6 and a half years so special.

“You know who you are. The pic might even hint subtly at who one of them is… thanks for the ride #Eastenders #Kush”

Davood Ghadami was axed by EastEnders bosses (Credit: BBC)

Why was Davood Ghadami axed from EastEnders?

Bosses have an explosive exit planned for Kush in the coming months.

An insider told Metro last year: “Bosses have a huge plot planned, but although Davood was told in January, his departure is not for a very long time yet.

“In fact Kush will be on screen until well into 2021.

“It’s a shame and he will be missed by everyone at Elstree but sometimes the cost of having a big storyline means losing big characters.”

The news has been confirmed by a BBC spokesperson: “We can confirm Davood will be leaving EastEnders when his contract comes to an end next year.

“Davood has been a wonderful addition to EastEnders and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Kate Oates, head of continuing drama at the BBC, added: “Davood is a fantastic actor and a hugely popular company member, so we will miss him hugely.”

