EastEnders star Danny Dyer, who plays Mick Carter, left his co-stars gushing as he shared his first picture with his grandson Santiago.

Santiago, who is the son of Danny’s daughter Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence, was born last month.

Danny shared his first picture with the tot to his Instagram.

He captioned the post: “This grandson of mine…”

Dani commented on the post: “He loves you so much.”

Danny’s EastEnders co-stars commented on the post, gushing over Santiago.

Danny, who plays Mick in EastEnders, shared a picture with Santiago to his Instagram (Credit: BBC)

Luisa Bradshaw-White, who plays Mick’s aunt Tina Carter, wrote: “He’s so small.”

Gurlaine Kaur Garcha, who plays Ash Kaur, said: “Look at him! What a beauty!”

James Forde, who played Liam Butcher from 2008 until 2015, commented: “Beautiful Danny. Long time! Hope you’re well geeza.”

Dani Dyer and her pregnancy

In July last year, Love Island 2018 winner Dani announced that she and boyfriend Sammy were expecting their first child.

This grandson of mine…

She kept her Instagram followers up to date on her pregnancy.

Dani announced she had given birth last month on social media writing: “After a very long day and night finally our special little boy arrived 32/01/2021. Weight 7 pounds.

Dani gave birth to her son last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“We are in a complete baby bubble and enjoying every moment, can not believe he is ours, completely in love and so grateful to be his mummy.

“Sending all my love to all the other mommas to be out there in lockdown. the best experience, will never ever forget this day.”

She revealed in a later post that they had decided to name their son Santiago.

Since his birth, Dani has defended herself from mum-shamers after posting a picture of her son in a coat.

