EastEnders star to do I’m A Celebrity 2023 after heartbreaking soap exit?: ‘It could propel her into superstardom’

EastEnders star Danielle Harold is reportedly in talks to appear in this year’s I’m A Celebrity, after her heartbreaking exit from the soap earlier this year.

We all know how Danielle’s character Lola Pearce tragically died earlier this year after her devastating brain cancer battle.

Danielle Harold’s portrayal of Lola caught the attention of ITV bosses (Credit: BBC)

She recently won a National Television Award for her heartbreaking portrayal. Danielle bagged the gong for Best Serial Drama performance.

Will Danielle Harold do I’m A Celebrity?

Danielle has caught the eye of ITV bosses it seems, who apparently want her to appear in the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity.

It could propel her into superstardom at an exciting time in her acting journey.

“Danielle is at the height of her career and in demand after her moving storyline on EastEnders, But she’s really caught the eye of ITV bosses to appear in the upcoming series of the jungle,” a source told The Sun.

Will Danielle do I’m A Celeb? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“As well as being a talented actress with a huge fanbase, Danielle has a fun personality with a wicked sense of humour, which makes her the ideal campmate for the show.”

“It could propel her into superstardom at an exciting time in her acting journey. Conversations are underway and producers are trying to lure her with a lucrative deal,” they concluded.

An I’m A Celeb spokesman told us: “Any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here are just speculation.”

ED! contacted reps for Danielle for comment.

Her final scenes were the hardest thing to do

Speaking about the emotional scenes airing earlier this year, Danielle said her final scenes as the much-loved character were one of the hardest things she has ever had to do.

She told RadioTimes.com: “It was definitely the most difficult thing I’ve ever done. To put yourself in that mindset, it was really difficult to slow the body down, doing the breathing, everything.”

She added that she initially expected her death scenes to be the easiest part.

