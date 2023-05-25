Actress Danielle Harold has lined up her first major project following her exit from EastEnders. The actress, who plays tragic Lola Pearce on the soap, is set to leave the show in scenes which air next week.

Last night (May 24), it was ‘revealed’ what her first project would be after leaving Walford. But where is the actress headed next?

Danielle plays tragic Lola on EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders star Danielle Harold ‘lines up next project’

The Sun claimed that Danielle has signed up to appear on Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted for Stand Up To Cancer.

It was reported that she’ll be teaming up with Coronation Street star Kimberley Hart-Simpson, who played Nicky Wheatley on the ITV soap opera. Together, they will attempt to evade the show’s professional Hunters.

Danielle will leave EastEnders during next week’s episodes (Credit: BBC)

Danielle ‘signs up for Celebrity Hunted’

A source for The Sun revealed: “After filming Lola’s storyline, Danielle is keen to do whatever she can to raise money for the fight against cancer. She will throw herself into the show and hopefully stay hidden long enough to beat the Hunters.”

If successful, Danielle and Kimberley could be on the run for up to two weeks. Can they beat the Hunters?

Jay prepares to bid Lola farewell (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Lola’s friends and family say farewell

It was revealed last year that Lola would be leaving EastEnders amidst a tragic cancer storyline. This week’s episode of the soap sees Lola’s story reaching its conclusion as Lola prepares for her death.

On Monday, Lola returned home from the hospital. While Jay and the Mitchells attempted to make Lola, heartbroken Ben was unable to face the reality of the situation.

Last night, Ben was seen lashing out at Billy and Jay for accepting Lola’s prognosis too easily. Meanwhile, Lola’s friends and family gathered in her bedroom to give her the send-off she deserves.

