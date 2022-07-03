EastEnders couple Max Bowden and Shona McGarty ‘share a kiss on romantic date’

EastEnders stars Max Bowden and Shona McGarty appear to have gone public with their romance after meeting a fan during a date.

The actors were reportedly spotted declaring their romance by sharing kisses on a date at a bowling alley.

And according to The Sun on Sunday they even posed for their first snap together with a fan since their relationship became public.

Max, 27, and Shona, 30, were spotted kissing during a date at Hollywood Bowl in Stevenage.

An eyewitness told the newspaper: “They were kissing and touchy-feely — not trying to cover up they’re a couple.”

Read more: Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street soap-o-meter: The heroes and villains from this week

It comes after Max’s pregnant ex reportedly told pals how she was left humiliated by the romance.

The Ben Mitchell actor, 27, is expecting a baby with his ex Roisin Buckle, 36.

But according to pals, Roisin was heartbroken after discovering Max had moved on while they were on a break.

EastEnders star Max Bowden takes next step with Shona McGarty

According to The Sun, she told a friend: “I feel humiliated and disrespected.”

But it was revealed last month how Max and Shona had grown close after they were spotted on a series of dates.

He was even pictured leaving her house after spending the night.

Max and Shona play Ben Mitchell and Whitney Dean in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Now sources have revealed that Max and Shona’s relationship has therefore been a blow to pregnant Roisin.

A source told The Sun: “It has been dreadful for Roisin, she feels humiliated and disrespected.

“She never expected Max to move on so quickly. She believed they were on a break, taking time out of their relationship to sort out their differences.

Read more: EastEnders summer preview: Major exits and explosive revenge plot

“Having to see him and Shona together has been heartbreaking.”

The source added: “And during this time she didn’t think he was involved with anyone else. She’s always been such a private person and now feels like she’s at the centre of a real-life EastEnders plot.”

An EastEnders spokeswoman declined to comment.

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.