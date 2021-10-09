EastEnders confirms another shock cast exit as Bernie Taylor leaves Walford

EastEnders have dropped a shock on fans by revealing another cast exit with Bernie Taylor leaving Walford.

The show’s official Instagram account announced the news with a bombshell post.

Alongside a series of pictures of Bernie, it said: “Bye-bye, Bernie. We will miss you. #EastEnders.”

EastEnders viewers know Bernie is currently pregnant with a baby as a surrogate for Stuart and Rainie.

But as Rainie’s behaviour has got increasingly bizarre in recent months, Bernie is terrified of handing it over.

Earlier this week she accidentally called the baby her’s – giving fans a glimpse of the drama to come.

In last night’s episode viewers watched as Bernie made the decision to flee Walford to live with her brother Keanu.

She had been shocked when Rainie’s drug test came back clean.

EastEnders star confirms Bernie Taylor exit

Actress Clair Norris explained: “Bernie thinks the worst and expects the test to be positive after Raine’s change in behaviour and seeing her with what she thinks to be a dealer.

“She genuinely believes that’s what is happening in front of her and jumps to conclusions rather seeing the bigger picture.

“Finding out the test is negative is a real shock but something still doesn’t sit right in her.”

Bernie Taylor leaves Walford – but she will return to EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

However she also confirmed that Bernie will be returning to Walford – but she doesn’t know when.

“I think that Bernie is overwhelmed with everything and definitely needs some time away to clear her head, she needs a break,” she said.

“I think it will do her good to get away, take care of herself and the baby for a bit, that’s her number one priority.

“We know Bernie will be returning to Walford but who knows what she will be coming back to.

“She knows how much this is going to hurt Stuart and Rainie but Bernie is determined to put the baby first.”

