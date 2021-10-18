EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith, who plays killer Gray Atkins, has been spotted filming some festive wedding scenes.

In pictures obtained by The Sun, Gray is outside the church with Taylor and Baker family also in attendance.

Also spotted on set are Diane Parish and Scott Maslen, who play couple Denise Fox and Jack Branning.

According to the publication the cast and crew are filming Jack and Denise’s wedding. However in a turn of events, Gray is also the groom for the second ceremony on the same day.

Actor Toby-Alexander Smith has been spotted filming wedding scenes (Credit: BBC)

But it sounds like it won’t all go to plan as it’s been reported Gray will be jilted by his mystery bride and his rage is on the brink of being exposed.

It has not been confirmed who Gray will be marrying.

Entertainment Daily has contacted EastEnders reps for comment.

EastEnders: Gray and Whitney

Recently Gray has began seeing Whitney Dean, who has been helping him out with his kids since Chantelle’s murder.

Gray is currently seeing Whitney (Credit: ITV)

However Gray is unaware that his ex-girlfriend, Chelsea Fox, is pregnant with his child.

How many people has Gray killed?

Fans know that Gray murdered his first wife Chantelle after discovering her plan to leave him and take the kids.

After pushing her onto the dishwasher, which had an upward-facing knife, he made her death look like an accident.

He went on to kill his lodger, Tina Carter, who discovered he murdered Chantelle. However fans have a theory that Tina didn’t really die and will return at Christmas to expose him.

Gray killed his first wife Chantelle (Credit: BBC)

More recently he killed Kush Kazemi. Kush planned to leave Walford to go to Dubai with his son Arthur and fiancée Whitney in order to escape the Mitchell family.

However when Whitney took Arthur to the toilet at the tube station, Gray came onto the platform and began fighting with Kush for taking Whitney away.

Gray ended up pushing Kush in front of a tube, killing him.

Will the truth come out?

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

