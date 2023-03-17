EastEnders christening nightmare for Sharon as Keanu is arrested on drugs charges

Recent EastEnders pictures have revealed that the christening ceremony of Sharon Watts and Keanu Taylor’s son goes awry when Keanu is arrested – on drugs charges.

Has there been some kind of misunderstanding, or is Keanu set for jail time?

And how will Sharon react?

Keanu recently returned to Albert Square after being banished by Phil (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers reveal Keanu christening arrest

The story was reported by The Metro, based on photographs from the EastEnders on-location shoot.

These pictures show Keanu being handcuffed by police while Sharon and mum Karen look on with horror.

According to the Metro’s report, Keanu shows up to the christening ceremony in a van packed full of washing machines.

Unbeknownst to Keanu, the washing machines are filled with drugs.

He is also unaware of the fact that he is being trailed by police.

Keanu and Sharon share a child together in little Albie (Credit: BBC)

Keanu hauled away by the police on drugs charges

As Keanu is questioned by the police, events escalate when he is arrested – the christening ruined.

An EastEnders source told The Metro: “Just as everything gets back on track for Sharon and Keanu, a momentous occasion descends into chaos.”

They continued: “The scenes are dramatic as Keanu is led away, much to Sharon and Karen’s horror.”

The pair clearly still have strong feelings for each other… but the course of true love never did run smooth (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Sharon and Keanu reunite – but for how long?

Keanu recently returned to Albert Square, determined to reconnect with former lover Sharon.

It was then revealed that Keanu was working with Phil Mitchell to take down DCI Keeble, who had been investigating Phil.

Since Keanu’s return, Sharon and Keanu have reunited – hooking up in The Vic toilets – but their reunion was short-lived.

Sharon once again banished Keanu after learning that he slept with Sam Mitchell while he was away.

These christening pictures suggest that Sharon and Keanu will be able to forgive and forget – but is Keanu now headed for jail?

