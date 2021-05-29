EastEnders: Chelsea Fox will be Gray Atkins’ next victim, fans fear

EastEnders fans are fearing for Chelsea Fox after she shared a moment with serial killer Gray Atkins.

Businesswoman Chelsea found herself flirting with evil Gray and fans are terrified she’s going to become his fourth victim.

Gray Atkins rescues Chelsea Fox from a stick situation – but fans think he’ll kill her (Credit: BBC)

They think the scene is foreshadowing her fate.

Gray has already killed his wife Chantelle, barmaid Tina Carter and love rival Kush Kazemi.

He’s managed to get away with all of his killings – but surely his luck must soon be running out.

However, after last night’s episode fans fear he will claim another life – with Chelsea on the chopping block.

In the episode, Chelsea and Kim decided to teach cheating Dwayne a lesson for dating them both.

They vandalised his car and made him look a fool in the Square.

Dwayne is furious at Chelsea and Kim in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

As he found the two women wrecking his car, he was furious.

He advanced on Chelsea but the quick-thinking former model spotted Gray leaving his house and used him to her advantage.

She pretended that he was her husband – and shockingly he played along.

EastEnders hints Chelsea Fox will be killed by Gray Atkins

“Oi do not come any closer unless you want my hotshot lawyer of a husband to have you charged with assault?” Chelsea told Dwayne.

Turning to Gray she added: “Isn’t that right darling?”

Realising what was going on, Gray played along, saying: “Has this man been threatening you?”

Facing Dwayne, he said: “I’d suggest you go before I call the police.”

Will Chelsea be Gray’s next victim in EastEnders? (Credit: BBC)

It was enough to send cheat Dwayne packing – but that wasn’t the end of it.

Gray asked Chelsea what it was all about but she played coy.

Instead she flirted, telling him: “I’ll see you later, hubby.”

The scene has fans convinced Chelsea will be his fourth victim.

One said: “They aren’t gonna do Chelsea and Gray aren’t they?…. Oh god they would wouldn’t they…?”

“I think Chelsea gonna be number 4 on Gray’s list…” said a second.

A third said: “Will Gray set his sights on Chelsea next? #EastEnders.”

