EastEnders star Charlie Brooks shares rare pictures of teenage daughter

EastEnders star Charlie Brooks has shared some rare pictures of her teenage daughter.

The actress played Janine Butcher in the soap until 2014 when she quit for a career in the theatre.

She shares daughter Kiki, 15, with ex Tony Truman and today the actress posted a loving tribute to her daughter on Instagram.

Charlie wrote: "This is the biggest of love bombs for my daughter Kiki.

"Lest she ever forget just how much I love her. I'm proud of you every day. My strong, independent, inspirational occasionally challenging not so little girl."

Charlie and her ex live in flats next to each other to make co-parenting easier but she has previously admitted she finds being a mum tough sometimes.

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Jean tries to seduce Phil

She said: "She's 14 and she's fiercely independent which I encourage. We put them out there and we want them to be strong but blimey it's lonely sometimes.

"As they get older, you say goodbye to your little girl and hello to this new person. You have to let the leash go which I'm struggling with a little bit.

"I do struggle and I do cry and I do make mistakes and that's OK. I don't like crying in front of her but sometimes I do and I'm not perfect."

Will Charlie return to EastEnders?

The former soap star played Janine Butcher on the BBC soap from 1999 to 2004 before returning for another six year stint until 2014.

She admitted it was liberating stepping away from life in the limelight but she does wonder where her alter ego has ended up.

Janine was last seen in Walford in 2014 (Credit: ITV)

Appearing on ITV's Loose Women last year, she said: "You feel like you can breathe, slightly. And that would be my biggest fear going back into it.

"It kind of turns your life upside down slightly, which is brilliant in some aspects.

Read more: EastEnders actress Heather Chasen dies aged 92

"I love the show and love Janine, and I'm always intrigued to figure out where she's been and what she's up to, because she's so fun.

"But it does get a lot, you are in a fish bowl and it can be a lot."

She added: "Well, I could - potentially. I always say the same answer, 'never say never'. You never know - she's in France, swanning it up with Scarlett."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!