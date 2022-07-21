EastEnders casts Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier in huge new role

Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier has been cast in EastEnders in a huge new role.

Bobby, 19, will make his acting debut as Freddie Slater, the son of legendary Little Mo Slater and nephew of Kat.

He has begun filming and will appear on the Square from the autumn.

Jade Goody’s son Bobby will make an impact in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Who is Freddie Slater in EastEnders?

Freddie is the son of Little Mo, who was conceived when she was raped by Graham Foster.

Little Mo was adamant she was keeping the baby, despite it spelling the end of her marriage to Billy Mitchell, and Freddie was born.

He was last seen in Walford as a baby in May 2006 when his mum took him to start a new life.

He’s now 18 and will arrive on the Square with a mission that looks set to end in heartbreak.

Described as a bundle of energy and a load of trouble, he has a heart of gold, but gets into mischief.

He might be sweet like his mum, but he’s not shy and is clearly a true Slater at heart!

Jade shared Bobby with partner Jeff Brazier (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier?

Bobby is the son of the late Jade Goody and Jeff Brazier.

He began modelling when he was 16-years-old and EastEnders will be his acting debut.

Bobby has a younger brother, Freddie, 17, who is following him into the modelling industry.

Jade tragically died from cervical cancer in 2009 when her boys were just six and four.

They have been brought up by their father TV presenter Jeff, who has often spoken about their struggles with grief and how proud he is of his sons.

Bobby is joining the Slater dynasty (Credit: BBC)

What did Bobby say about joining EastEnders?

On his new role, Bobby said: “I’m really excited to be joining the cast of EastEnders – so far it’s been perfect.

“Everybody has been so beautiful to me and made settling in easier than I could’ve hoped.”

He continued: “Stepping into the acting world has always been a vision of mine and doing that with EastEnders as a Slater is a blessing, I’m very grateful.

“Loving every minute of Freddie so far and can’t wait to see what’s in store for him in Walford.”

Chris Clenshaw, the executive producer of the show added: “Freddie Slater is a chaotic 18-year-old with a sensitive soul.

“A modern-day lad who’s in touch with his spiritual side. He’s philosophical, accepting, but full of mischief and makes mistakes.

“Bobby is an amazing young addition to the EastEnders cast who brings heart and humility to the role of Freddie Slater and I can’t wait for audiences to get to know him.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

