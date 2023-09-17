EastEnders bosses have reportedly banned cast from appearing in panto. The shock move, however, will not affect pantomimes this year.

Instead it will prevent top talent from cashing in on their soap fame for huge pay cheques next year. But there is a very good reason.

According to The Sun, bosses have stopped stars from taking on roles next year so they are all available to film the 40th anniversary.

While the big anniversary is set to air in February 2025, filming schedules mean it will actually film in December. And that is when pantos are in full force.

EastEnders cast ‘banned from panto’

A source told the publication: “Often in milestone celebratory years like the 40th anniversary, bosses need to have all cast available so that they can storyline appropriately up to and beyond December to guarantee that level of drama for audiences.

“There’s a real buzz around the anniversary with plans already underway to bring audiences some explosive storylines. Filming for February usually takes place before Christmas, so for those wanting to do a five-week run would mean the show would be unable to use them in any of their plans relating to the anniversary.”

EastEnders stars like Steve McFadden, Adam Woodyatt, Shane Richie and Brian Conley can all make six figure sums from a limited panto run each year. But not, it appears next year.

The newspaper claimed this was the reason for Brian Conley’s departure. However a spokeswoman for the show said: “As previously stated by Brian Conley earlier in the week, EastEnders are fully supportive of Brian’s decision to leave at the end of his contract and we wish him the very best for the future.”

And now confirming the requests, they added: “EastEnders cast take part in panto every year, but as we lead up to our milestone 40th anniversary, all cast members have been asked to be involved for storyline purposes.

“We’ve received no complaints. In fact everyone has been supportive of the plan.”

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

