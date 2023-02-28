The usual episode of EastEnders is cancelled tonight (Tuesday February 28, 2023) due to the BBC’s coverage of the FA Cup.

With football replacing the soap, viewers will miss out on their expected Tuesday dose of Walford drama.

When is EastEnders next on?

EastEnders won’t air until Thursday (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders usually airs at 7.30pm on Tuesdays.

However, the soap won’t air tonight as it’s replaced by coverage of the FA Cup.

Tomorrow night (Wednesday March 1, 2023), the football will once again replace the soap, meaning that viewers won’t be able to catch up on their usual evening installment of EastEnders until Thursday (Thursday March 2, 2023).

Tonight’s missed episode aired last night (Monday February 27, 2023), in a double bill of the soap.

Now, EastEnders will next air on Thursday at 7.30pm.

Another episode of the soap will air on Friday (Friday March 3, 2023) at 7.30pm on BBC One.

What’s going down in Walford on Thursday? (Credit: BBC)

What to expect from Thursday’s EastEnders?

On Thursday night, Nish invites Eve and the Slaters to the wedding ceremony, but Suki ends up fighting with Nish when she finds him talking about Mitch.

Suki then tells Nish that he’s the only man she wants.

Before the ceremony, Eve tries to win over Suki one last time but the pair are interrupted by the front door slamming.

Did someone overhear their conversation?

Elsewhere, Whitney cuts herself off from her loved ones after her decision to terminate her baby.

Zack tells Whitney that she’s not to blame for their little Peach’s diagnosis.

Also, Jack expresses his anger after Amy finds out about Ravi’s promiscuous behaviour.

Denise visits Ravi who ends up leaving her worried about what he might say.

Will Jack find out the truth?

And, Patrick and Vi pose as Denzel’s grandparents for the Gazette.

Meanwhile, Lola and Jay return from their honeymoon and each ask Ben to help them with their money issues.

Can Ben help?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

