EastEnders: Brian Conley joins cast as Sonia’s father Terry Cant

EastEnders has announced Brian Conley will be joining the cast as Terry Cant, Sonia Fowler’s father.

Star of stage and screen, Brian is heading to Albert Square next month play Sonia’s long-lost father, Terry.

Last year Sonia was feeling lonely and missing her daughter Bex. She decided to search for her father’s name online but had no luck.

Sonia tried to find her dad last year. But how will she feel when he turns up in Walford? (Credit: BBC)

Having given up looking for her dad, Terry’s arrival will come as a huge shock for Sonia.

Terry has been described as the ultimate people pleaser and will be quick to charm everyone on the Square and make himself at home. But how will Sonia react to his arrival?

EastEnders: What did Brian say about joining the show?

On his arrival to Albert Square, Brian said: “As you can imagine being a Londoner and now being part of EastEnders is such an incredible moment for me.

“I know for sure my dad’s looking down from above and saying ‘Good on yer son!’ It was always his favourite programme.

“So in many ways it really is an honour to be part of such an iconic show and to be working with an incredibly talented team on camera and off. I cannot wait to order my first pint at The Queen Vic.”

Brian will make his first appearance soon (Credit: BBC)

Executive Producer Jon Sen added: “We are delighted to welcome Brian to Albert Square. We had been searching for some time but the moment we met Brian, we knew instantly we found our man.

“Brian’s a talented performer whose charm, wit and charisma and exactly the qualities we want for Terry. We’ve got some wonderful stories in store for him and can’t wait for the audience to see Brian bring him to life.”

What else has Brian been in?

In a career spanning four decades, Brian has appeared in award winning West End musicals and television sitcoms.

He’s presented his own chat show, recorded four albums and completed numerous sell out tours around the UK.

He has also appeared on The Royal Variety Performance eight times.

Brian has performed on stage and screen (Credit: Alucard/Flynet – SplashNews.com)

Brian’s theatre credits include leading roles in Me and My Girl, Jolson, Elton John’s Glasses, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Music Man, Hairspray, Oliver!, Barnum, 9 to 5 and many more.

As well as stage, Brian has also appeared in films and TV series. He appeared in films Equilibrium, I Am Bob, Dream and Hotel, Arthur’s Dyke, Unconditional Love and Circus.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

