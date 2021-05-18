EastEnders’ Brian Conley is not the first comedian to become a soap star

Brian Conley will appear in tonight’s EastEnders episode for the first time (Tuesday, March 18). Many comedians have gone on to become actors.

But which other comedians have gone on to star in soaps?

Brian is playing Terry (Credit: ITV)

EastEnders’ Brian Conley – Paddy McGuinness

Paddy appeared in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Comedian Paddy McGuiness has done numerous TV presenting jobs over the years.

However he did have a role in Coronation Street.

He played Dougie Ryan for six episodes in 2015.

Ryan was a fellow camper at the site chosen by Kirk Sutherland, Beth tinker, Craig Tinker, Tyrone Dobbs, Chesney Brown and Sinead Tinker.

His daughter Caitlin went on to become Craig’s first girlfriend.

Peter Kay

Shelley was not impressed by Eric (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

In 1997, Peter played a shopfitter. However he went on to play the character Eric Gartside in 2004.

He went out on a date with Shelley Unwin. But when she went back to his for a cup of tea, she was put off by his overbearing mother.

She refused Eric’s offer for a second date.

Bradley Walsh

He was on Corrie for two years (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Bradley Walsh famously played Danny Baldwin from 2004 until 2006.

Danny left Weatherfield in 2006 for London. Although Danny never returned, Bradley has continued acting.

As well as hosting ITV quiz show The Chase, he has also been playing Graham O’Brien in Doctor Who since 2018.

Mike Reid

Frank was played by Mike (Credit: BBC)

Mike Reid famously played Frank Butcher in EastEnders on and off from 1987 until 2005.

throughout the years, Mike performed stand up at many venues.

EastEnders wasn’t his only acting role, as he also had roles in The Bill, Big Deal and The Detectives.

In 2007, Miked died at age 67.

Debra Stephenson

Frankie was played by Debra (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Debra Stephenson played Danny’s estranged wife Frankie.

Danny and Frankie had an on and off relationship, but he was furious when he discovered she had been having an affair with his son Jamie.

Frankie first appeared in 2004 and left on New Year’s Eve 2006, moving to Essex.

Debra is currently playing Jeni Sinclair in Holby City.

Paul O’Grady

Paul’s kept himself very busy over the last year (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady is well known for his wonderful presenting skills and his love of dogs.

However he has also proved he can act.

In 2013, he played Tim Connor in an episode of Holby City.

