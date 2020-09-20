EastEnders bosses deny crisis as three major stars exit

EastEnders bosses have denied there is a crisis with the cast following exit announcements.

In recent weeks three major stars have been revealed to be leaving the soap for either extended breaks or permanent ones.

Adam Woodyatt will exit EastEnders for an extended period (Credit: BBC)

And now it has been reported that cast members are up in arms over plans for changes on set.

The Sunday Mirror claims cast have been told they will be going on “extended breaks” from filming due to social distancing and won’t be paid for the breaks.

An insider reportedly told the publication: “Cast were called by ­producers over the past few weeks and told that, going forward, they would be operating a period of extended breaks for some.

“It could see up to a third of the cast off at any one time on a loose rotation system. Actors will not be paid when they are off and they’re not happy. Some are considering quitting.”

They added: “Social distancing means that fewer people can be on set at one time and they have to save money during ­difficult financial times.”

However now EastEnders bosses have hit back and denied the story.

Stacey returns next week – but not for long (Credit: BBC)

An EastEnders spokesperson told Entertainment Daily: “It is not unusual in soaps for cast to have breaks for storyline reasons or other projects, however these are always planned months in advance and no discussions have taken place about operating a period of extended breaks, nor are we introducing a rotation system.”

Lacey Turner to exit EastEnders again

This weekend it was revealed that Lacey Turner would be taking an extended break from the soap after her return.

A source told The Daily Star Sunday: “Lacey will be taking a break. The top bosses agreed to give her some time off from the show.

“This is a great opportunity for the writers to come up with something big for Lacey to get her teeth into.

“She has always been a big hit with fans. There is no doubt they will really miss her while she’s off screen.”

Last week Jake Wood announced he was quitting the soap. And earlier this month it was revealed Adam Woodyatt would take an extended break from playing Ian Beale.

