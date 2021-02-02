EastEnders character Billy Mitchell revealed his age last night (Monday February 1) and viewers were stunned.

The veteran character, played by Perry Fenwick, is currently embroiled in an uncomfortable storyline with his ex Honey and her new love, Jay.

In an exchange with Phil Mitchell, shocked viewers couldn’t believe it when Billy revealed his age.

And it’s much older than they thought.

Billy revealed all to Phil (Credit: BBC)

What age is Billy Mitchell in EastEnders?

Billy was in a sulk after Honey and Jay went public with their relationship.

And, after he smashed up Jay’s stall in protest, he went grovelling to Phil to beg for help.

Phil chided him, saying: “Look at yourself, a 60-year-old and you’re a mess.”

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: First Look at next week’s episodes in 10 pictures

“61 actually,” whispered Billy.

Phil added: “What have you got to show for it? Honey was the only good thing to happen to you and you managed to screw that up.”

That’s when viewers took to social media to register their surprise.

#EastEnders Billy really 61? He looks the same as he did 30 years ago! — Oli from Reading 🦁 (@OliReading) February 1, 2021

Billy’s 61? That is absolutely mental 🤯🙃 #EastEnders — Daniel Earley (@DanielEarley) February 1, 2021

Billy Mitchell is 61 years old????? What #EastEnders — goldenboii (@UKGOLDENBOii) February 1, 2021

NO CHANCE is our billy Mitchell 61 years of age. Is it just me who genuinely thought he was 19? Plot twist of the century #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/d9I4V7fpgi — Phil Mitchell’s Decimated Liver (@RayMitchell03) February 1, 2021

Watched #EastEnders lol Phil was not very sympathetic to Billy and Billy is 61 wow — linda holmes (@pussinpjs1) February 1, 2021

How did fans react?

One wrote: “#EastEnders Billy 61? He looks the same as he did 30 years ago!”

Another said: “Billy 61? That’s mental.”

He looks the same as he did 30 years ago!

“Billy is 61? What #EastEnders?” another chimed in.

Finally, one viewer wrote: “Watched #EastEnders lol Phil was not very sympathetic to Billy and Billy is wow.”

Billy was in a sulk (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Billy and Honey?

There was a tense stand-off between Honey and Billy after her ex found out about her new relationship with Jay.

“He’s young enough to be your son,” harrumphed Billy.

But Honey – mum to Billy’s two kids – hit back, saying: “Like I’m young enough to be your daughter!”

The two split when Billy admitted to a one-night stand with Tina.

Could Billy be turning to the dark side? (Credit: BBC)

What’s going to happen to Billy?

After ruining Honey’s announcement about Jay to their kids, all roads point to Billy becoming a drug dealer.

Reports suggest that Billy goes to Vinny to ask him about selling drugs.

After receiving a package to sell, Billy assures Vinny he knows what he’s doing.

Read more: EastEnders: James Farrar joins soap as ‘charismatic’ Zack Hudson

However, this is Billy and viewers know nothing ever goes to plan for him.

The big question is whether he will go through with it and fully turn to the darkside.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.