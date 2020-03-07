EastEnders' Ben 'set for brain injury horror'

Ben Mitchell could be set to develop a horrifying brain injury in EastEnders after he lost his hearing in the boat disaster.

A medical expert has warned that the gangster could not only suffer from hearing loss, but more problems based on what happened to him.

Ben is struggling without his hearing (Credit: BBC)

Ipek Tugcu, Associate Solicitor at Bolt Burdon Kemp, told the Daily Star: "Hearing loss, whether partial or total, can be devastating for anyone.

"We rely on our ability to hear in every aspect of our lives, whether it's to allow us to maintain our relationships with family and friends, to help us in our jobs, or even just in our day-to-day lives - watching television, listening to the radio or hearing alarms."

He also predicted that Ben would isolate himself from his friend's and family, leaving him more vulnerable.

Read more: astEnders fans spot 'original Ben Mitchell' in new drama Noughts & Crosses

Ipek added: "To suddenly lose this would make anyone feel scared and low. For a young man like Ben, this is bound to have a huge impact on his confidence and his relationships. It may leave him feeling frustrated, angry and vulnerable, which could cause him to isolate himself and become depressed."

The soap is planning to introduce a new character, their first deaf individual, to help Ben through the transition.

Newcomer Frankie will be played by deaf actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Speaking about joining the show, Rose said: "I am so excited to be joining the cast of EastEnders and I am equally proud to be one of the first deaf actresses to be part of this iconic soap.

"I can't wait for everyone to meet Frankie."

The storyline will explore what it means to be deaf in the UK today and show some of the challenges and experiences that deaf people can go through.

Read more: EastEnders fans think Sharon will give up Kayden for adoption

The soap has worked closely with National Deaf Children's Society as well as experts to ensure the storyline is played out as accurately as possible.

Rosie Eggleston who leads the Charity's work with deaf young people said: "From my work with so many deaf young people up and down the country, I've heard time and time again how demoralising it is for them to never see themselves, their stories or their life experiences reflected in the TV programmes they love.

"This major new storyline on EastEnders could turn that on its head and it's an important step towards making deaf people's lives more visible and better understood."

Can Ben take more trauma? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!