One of the former stars of BBC soap EastEnders has quit a stage role before the opening night.

According to the Mirror, Albert Square favourite Cheryl Fergison “walked out of the production following a string of backstage breakdowns”.

The 58-year-old actress – who played Heather Trott between 2007 and 2012, when her character was killed off – is said to have endured a “full-on breakdown” during rehearsals, as well as suffering from panic attacks and anxiety.

‘Everybody’s so worried for Cheryl’

A source claimed that Cheryl had been looking forward to the 28-date nationwide tour of Mum’s The Word, also starring Sarita Plowman and Poppy Tierney.

The show insider claimed: “The executive producer was with her earlier that day and she seemed fine. Then out of nowhere, she had a massive breakdown and quit the show. By all accounts, Cheryl was looking forward to the tour, especially as she had previously expressed her desperation for employment after an extended period without work.”

The source added: “Everybody’s so worried for Cheryl and the producers are doing the best they can to support her, but also the show must go on.”

Additionally, reports suggest Laurie Brett, also known as Jane Beale in Walford, will step into Cheryl’s role.

‘I’ve had an awful lot going on lately’

ED! contacted a representative for Cheryl Fergison for comment about the Mirror’s story.

Cheryl said in a statement: “Very sadly, this is to let you know that I have had to withdraw from the wonderful theatre production Mum’s the Word.

“There is nothing that I love more than connecting with a live audience. This is something that I have never had to do in the past.

“But I’ve had an awful lot going on lately and I need to be fully around for my wonderful family.

“The producers of the show have been absolutely brilliant. I would like to thank them very sincerely for all of their understanding.”

