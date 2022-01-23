EastEnders AXED in America leaving fans devastated

EastEnders fans have been left devastated after the show was axed in America.

The long running BBC soap airs on PBS across the pond – but only for one episode each week.

EastEnders fans in America are watching Peggy in Walford (Credit: BBC)

It means that soap fans in America are a whopping 13 years’ behind the UK schedules.

Walford fans in the States are watching episodes from 2009 after a time lag built up.

And now they have no choice to continue watching as the BBC has stopped providing episodes of the 36 year old soap.

In the US broadcast fans are still watching the late Dame Barbara Windsor playing Peggy Mitchell.

She is currently waiting to find out if she has won a seat on Walford council.

The delay has meant that American soap fans have yet to see Phil Mitchell burn down the pub in a crack-induced haze.

EastEnders fans in the US devastated after axe

And nor have they met the Carter family or seen Danny Dyer behind the bar.

American EastEnders fans Michael Gordon is leading the fight to keep the show broadcasting in his country.

He told The Sun: “There are lots of people from all walks of life who love it and it isn’t fair to simply stop it like this.

“I don’t want to miss 13 years of my favourite programme.”

American EastEnders viewers are yet to meet Mick Carter (Credit: BBC)

Fellow fan Professor Judith Hallett added: “It’s like losing contact with a dear friend or family member.”

However, there is good news for US fans as current episodes are available on BritBox.

Meanwhile in the UK, EastEnders recently began filming on its new £87m set.

After years of delays and costs spiralling out of control, filming officially began on the HD seat last week.

The old set will now be demolished.

