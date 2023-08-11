EastEnders autumn preview: all the big storylines coming up

Our preview of EastEnders spoilers for this autumn will see the soap set into motion a series of explosive storylines, from Cindy Beale’s long-awaited return to the birth of Lily Slater’s baby. As summer winds down, Entertainment Daily takes a look at the weeks and months ahead, revealing what we can expect to see from the soap.

This isn’t to mention the impending Christmas murder. Expect storylines to converge and the build-up to hasten as the festive period approaches. What does this autumn hold for the residents of Walford?

Read our EastEnders spoilers preview for these storylines below.

Cindy and Ian are headed back to Walford (Credit: BBC)

Cindy’s Walford return

It has been confirmed in recent months that Cindy Beale is alive and well – and in witness protection with Ian. However, following Ian’s heart attack and the lapse of her witness protection conditions, the road is now clear for her to return to Walford.

When she does return, she’s sure to leave all of Walford reeling. How will George and the Knight girls react to ‘Rose’s’ sudden return into their lives?

And how will Cindy react to the presence of Bobby, who murdered her daughter, Lucy? One can’t imagine her mother-in-law Kathy will be particularly pleased to see Cindy again, either…

There’s a rough road ahead for cheeky chappy Alfie Moon (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Alfie faces a difficult journey

Alfie Moon is set to undergo a difficult journey of self-discovery in a new storyline this Autumn. However, he will have support from an unexpected quarter as he faces this mystery challenge.

This is expected to begin next week, with a mystery trip to the hospital for Alfie. But what’s wrong with him?

Sam is said to be back later this year (Credit: BBC)

Sam Mitchell returns as Lily’s due date approaches

Earlier this year, Sam Mitchell left Walford for a job opportunity in Spain. However, her exit from the soap was revealed to be a temporary one – and Sam is believed to be returning before the year is out.

Will she return in time for Lily to give birth? And how will teens Lily and Ricky cope with the pressures of young parenting?

Who’s looking for Eve? (Credit: BBC)

Eve’s mystery woman leaves Suki feeling jealous

Suki Panesar is left feeling jealous when a mystery woman arrives in town looking for her former lover, Eve Unwin. Suki ended the relationship to protect them both from her abusive husband Nish, but there are clearly feelings there.

So how will Suki react when this face from Eve’s past arrives, asking questions? Matters are further complicated by the massive secret this new arrival is carrying – which is sure to send shockwaves around the Square.

How will Stacey’s stalker drama end? (Credit: BBC)

Stacey’s stalker terror continues

Recent weeks have seen Stacey tormented by a mysterious stalker. This sinister fan is none other than Lily’s tutor, Theo Hawthorne.

Stacey has been oblivious to Theo’s creepy advances so far, but that could very well change in upcoming weeks. Will Stacey find herself in danger as Theo’s stalking campaign escalates?

The iconic duo are back together – but for how long? (Credit: BBC)

Patrick and Yolande face a hurdle to their romance

Fans rejoiced to see EastEnders icons Patrick and Yolande back together. However, their newfound bliss is to be challenged by unexpected circumstances.

Could it be Yolande’s ex, having followed her to Walford from Birmingham? Can Patrick and Yolande’s relationship survive?

Both Whitney and Sonia made some momentous decisions about their parenting future recently (Credit: BBC)

Whitney and Sonia’s journey into parenting

Sonia Fowler and Whitney Dean both made some enormous decisions about their future recently. Whitney decided that she wanted to adopt a child with Zack, while Sonia and Reiss have agreed to start IVF together.

But what does the future hold for them both? And with actress Shona McGarty – who plays Whitney – set to leave the soap, how will Whit’s exit affect her baby plans?

