EastEnders actor Ashvin Luximon has died at the age of 38 as his family have paid a heartbreaking tribute.

Ashvin played Asif Malik on EastEnders between 1999 and 2003.

The actor sadly passed away on July 23 “due to an aneurysm”, his family confirmed.

EastEnders actor Ashvin Luximon dies aged 38

His family shared a message on a tribute website set up in Ashvin’s honour.

They said: “This site is a tribute to Ash, who passed on the July 23, 2022, due to an aneurysm.

“Ash’s unexpected passing has hit us all hard, but we want to take the time to remember his larger than life spirit.

“He loved and was loved by so many.”

They continued: “He sang a mean karaoke tune and had a voice loud enough to hear from space.

“He brought laughter and the best cuddles.”

Tributes to Ashvin Luximon

Meanwhile, his family also said: “Please use this space to share thoughts, photos and memories. Please be respectful.

“As a family we would like to ask anyone who would have made a floral tribute to instead donate to our chosen charities, the NSPCC (Ash was the ultimate Uncle) and Andy’s Man Club ( a charity aimed at helping men talk).

“He loved you.”

At the time of writing, £1,043.75 has been raised for the charities.

Ashvin’s funeral took place at Enfield Crematorium on August 11, 2022.

The family asked if attendees could wear colour as they wanted to “celebrate Ash’s life just as he would want us to”.

Following the funeral, an “informal gathering” took place at The Cavalier pub.

Ashvin was also known for appearing in Grange Hill and Hope and Glory.

