EastEnders and Coronation Street fans have accused the two soaps of copying each other as they both air “whodunit” storylines.

Recently in Easties, Ian Beale was attacked in The Vic. Over the last few months, Ian has made quite a few enemies on Albert Square.

As well as taking money and trying to blackmail Max, he has also got on the wrong side of Stuart, Rainie, Tina and his sons Bobby and Peter.

Ian was attacked, but we don’t know who did it yet (Credit: BBC)

He’s been in hospital with a bleed on the brain, but it hasn’t been revealed who attacked him.

Meanwhile, in Corrie, Adam Barlow was attacked.

Read more: Coronation Street: Who attacked Adam Barlow? Fan theories and suspects

In Friday’s episode (December 11), he was enjoying a drink in the Bistro by himself when an unknown assailant came in.

Adam Barlow was also attacked, but who did it? (Credit: ITV)

In the final scene, Adam was seen sprawled out on the floor. It was clear he had been attacked.

And now fans of the soaps have accused the two shows of copying each other.

Soaps sure love to copy each over.#EastEnders "Who attacked Ian" and now over in #Corrie "Who Attacked Adam" — lauren | 11 days 🎄🍒🎄 (@lozza___xx) December 11, 2020

This who done it scene is an exact copy of eastenders lmao #corrie #coronationstreet — Emma Louise Delaney 🧙🏻‍♀️ (@Emma_LouiseMSD) December 11, 2020

Did #Corrie and #EastEnders come together and decide to right the same story who attacked Ian Beal and Adam Barlow 🙄🙄🙄 — Tasha 🇬🇧🇬🇾🇻🇨 (@nmonk_crohns) December 12, 2020

So #Corrie and #Eastenders arw doing exactly the same storyline — Erik Van Djismie (@ErikVanDjismie) December 11, 2020

Another whodunnit in #Corrie just like #EastEnders always the same coming up to Christmas still hooked though — Mel (@MelanieFlowers1) December 11, 2020

#Corrie So this is a whodunnit storyline with Adam getting attacked. Kinda competing with #EastEnders with Ian getting attacked. — Callum Keith (@CallumKeith1999) December 11, 2020

Ian left for dead in #Eastenders last week and now Adam left for dead in #Corrie. Watch out next Friday #Emmerdale characters 😂 — Rose Alex Claridge (@AlexClaridge) December 11, 2020

The soaps’ ‘whodunit’ storylines

Easties, Emmerdale and Corrie have all aired whodunit storylines in the past.

In April 2014, EastEnders kicked off a huge whodunit which saw Lucy Beale killed off.

So Corrie and EastEnders are doing exactly the same storyline.

The storyline went on for 10 months. There were many suspects, including Ian and Lucy’s twin Peter.

Read more: Ian Beale EastEnders: Show spoilers reveal he’s terrified as he returns to the square

However, in early 2014, flashbacks for the show’s 30th anniversary revealed Lucy was killed by her 10-year-old brother Bobby.

Earlier this year, Emmerdale aired its own whodunit. In the storyline, Graham Foster was killed off.

Graham was killed off earlier this year in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Over the course of a week, viewers saw flashbacks showing what happened that night from each suspects’ perspective.

But it was revealed that Pierce Harris was the killer in a shock twist.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.