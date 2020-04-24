EastEnders and Coronation Street did a crossover on The Big Night In virtual pub quiz

Soap fans went wild as EastEnders and Coronation Street had a crossover on The Big Night In virtual pub quiz last night (Thursday, April 23).

On the show, Linda and Ian organised a pub quiz for all Albert Square residents, who are in lockdown.

As several of the regulars joined the video call, so did an unexpected guest... Liz McDonald from Coronation Street.

Liz was trying to join The Rovers virtual pub quiz (Credit: ITV)

As she joined the call, Ian asked: "Who are you?"

Liz casually introduced herself before saying: "Oh heck, I think I might be in the wrong video chat? Is this the virtual quiz night for the Rovers Return?"

Linda responded saying: "Rovers Return? This is for the Queen Vic love. London's best pub."

Linda and Liz didn't exactly get on (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Liz quickly mocked Linda saying: "Get you! And I bet you don't charge less than a tenner for a pint!" Causing Linda to saying the iconic line: "Get out of my virtual pub, you're barred!"

As a response, Liz told Linda not to come to the Rovers as she is also barred before hanging up the call.

Fans loved the crossover between the two soaps and went wild on social media.

After Liz hung up, Ian went to read the first question but was cut off by bad connection.

After Liz hung up, Ian went to read the first question but was cut off by bad connection.

Sonia then offered to play her trumpet to keep her friends entertained but they all declined her offer.

Honey then suggested they try doing the quiz another time and residents all signed off the call.

Coronation Street and EastEnders crossover

This isn't the first time Coronation Street and EastEnders have had a crossover.

In 2010, the two soaps collaborated for BBC Children In Need in a clip called East Street.

Love how they brought Corrie into it.

In the 15 minute short, Christian Clarke, Darren Miller, Jane Beale, Zainab Masood and Jodie Gold went to Weatherfield. Meanwhile, Dev Alahan, Michelle Connor, Jason Grimshaw, Liz McDonald and Gail Platt went to Walford.

Liz visited the Queen Vic in 2010 (Credit: YouTube/BBC)

In the clip, Liz revealed she gave up a child for adoption. She made charms out of nappy pins and gave the charm to the adoptive parents to give to her daughter when she turned 18.

Kat said Liz isn't her mother but Liz said she is, referencing the iconic scene with Zoe and Kat.

