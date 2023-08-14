EastEnders reveals prostate cancer battle for Alfie Moon in important storyline

Bosses of EastEnders have revealed that Alfie Moon is to battle prostate cancer in an upcoming storyline. The soap will tackle this issue with assistance from cancer charities and survivors.

Tonight’s episode of EastEnders saw Tommy punch his dad in the gut during a blazing row. The ensuing complications will lead to Alfie’s prostate cancer discovery.

Alife learns the news tomorrow (Tuesday, August 15) during a hospital visit with Phil. Upcoming episodes will see Alfie coming to terms with this shock revelation. But what does the future hold?

Following this news, EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw and cancer charities have spoken out on the importance of Alfie’s story.

Upcoming episodes will see Alfie learn that he may have prostate cancer (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders boss reveals Alfie’s cancer journey

EastEnders is working directly with leading charities Prostate Cancer UK and Macmillan Cancer Support in this storyline. They have consulted experts to ensure that they have portrayed the storyline accurately and sensitively.

The story will follow Alfie and those around him as he discovers and comes to terms with his diagnosis.

Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw said: “When we first embarked on this storyline we knew it was imperative that we worked alongside Prostate Cancer UK and Macmillan Cancer Support to take on and accurately portray such an emotional and pivotal storyline for Alfie, and one that many viewers may relate to Shane [Richie] has thoughtfully portrayed the realities of being diagnosed with prostate cancer with grace and understanding.”

A chance visit to the hospital with Phil will reveal Alfie’s affliction (Credit: BBC)

Prostate Cancer Head UK reveals importance of storyline

Amy Rylance, Head of Improving Care at Prostate Cancer UK spoke out on the storyline. “It’s been a pleasure working alongside EastEnders on their prostate cancer storyline, and we salute the BBC for approaching Prostate Cancer UK to ensure the narrative is as close to real life as possible,” she said.

“Every man’s experience of prostate cancer is unique, and it’s so important for viewers to be given accurate information about the disease. It’s been a privilege to provide insight into Alfie Moon’s journey with prostate cancer, ensuring an authentic story is told every step of the way.”

“Introducing Shane (Richie) to one of our supporters affected by prostate cancer gave him the opportunity to understand what it’s like to experience the disease first hand,” Amy said.

Cancer charities have highlighted the importance of Alfie’s story (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders raises awareness for men’s health

Dany Bell of Macmillan Cancer Support also highlighted the story’s importance: “Storylines like Alfie’s play a vital role in helping to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of prostate cancer and the impact a cancer diagnosis can have on individuals and their families.”

“We also know that men can often find it difficult to talk about cancer, to protect the people around them or simply wanting to stay strong,” Dany added.

“We hope that seeing a character like Alfie go through this experience will help open up these vital conversations and highlight the array of support that’s out there.”

How will Alfie’s friends and family react to news of his diagnosis? (Credit: BBC)

Details of help and support are available at bbc.co.uk/actionline. Or you can call for free, at any time to hear recorded information on 08000-560-190.

For more information on prostate cancer please visit Prostate Cancer UK and Macmillan Cancer Support

