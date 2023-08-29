EastEnders airs another ‘return from the dead’ as fans issue desperate plea

Tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday, August 29) saw Cindy speak to George about the reason she left him and the girls after her return.

A series of flashbacks then played out which went back in time to when Cindy left her family behind. And the show surprised fans with another face from the past.

Viewers have now issued a desperate plea as EastEnders aired another ‘return from the dead.’

Cindy told George why she really left him (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Cindy told George the truth

Tonight, George took Cindy into the back of the pub and hid her away from the girls.

He then asked her to explain where she’d been all of these years and why she walked out on their family.

Cindy asked if the girls were living in Walford with George but he lied and said that they were still living in Spain.

Cindy then confessed what she had really been up to for all of these years.

In a series of flashbacks it was revealed that Cindy had found out about Lucy’s death and had left George and the girls in order to go to Walford. She’d wanted to see Peter.

However, she’d soon been tracked down by the witness protection officer and told that she couldn’t stay in Walford. Also, she wasn’t able to return home to George, Gina and Anna as she’d put them at risk of being killed by Jackie Ford.

Being unsure of what happened to Lucy and whether Jackie Ford had killed her, Cindy put her family first and never returned.

Fatboy ‘returned from the dead’ (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans make desperate plea over ‘dead’ character

During one of the flashback scenes viewers were taken back to 2014 as Cindy met her witness protection officer in the car back in Walford.

It was around the time of Lucy’s death and Fatboy had stopped by to ask the officer what the time was, peering through the car window.

Now, EastEnders fans have made a desperate plea to the soap after Fatboy ‘returned from the dead.’ They want him to make a permanent return and actually be found to be alive.

One fan tweeted: “Fatboy will be trending today, I promise you. Bring back Ricky Norwood permanently please”

Fatboy will be trending today, I promise you.

Bring back @RickyJNorwood permanently please 🥰#EastEnders@bbceastenders — Belle 🌻 (@hkp074) August 29, 2023

I screamed fatboy! When he popped up. Little throwback #EastEnders bring him back from the dead 😂 pic.twitter.com/lV4wW2IaWC — shippo (@ShipleyRebecca) August 29, 2023

Loving EastEnders at the moment, hope that Fatboy's cameo today is a hint that @RickyNorwood_1 is coming back! 🤞#fatboy #eastenders — Lissa Rose (@Lissarosexo) August 29, 2023

Another viewer commented: “I screamed “Fatboy!” when he popped up. Little throwback. EastEnders please bring him back from the dead”

A third person exclaimed: “Loving EastEnders at the moment, hope that Fatboy’s cameo today is a hint that Ricky Norwood is coming back!”

Could Fatboy still be alive? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Could Fatboy actually ‘return from the dead?’

Fatboy died in 2015 after being killed by Ronnie Mitchell’s hitmen in a case of mistaken identity. Vincent had been the true target but poor Fatboy ended up being crushed in a car.

But, could Fatboy still be alive? Well, some fans have suggested that tonight’s scenes point towards Fatboy being in witness protection because he saw Cindy. But, could this be true? Could Fatboy still be alive somewhere ready to return to Walford?

