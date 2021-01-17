EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt has taken to Instagram to slam a motorist in a bitter rant.

The actor, 52, had an awkward encounter with a stranger who he says overtook him on a narrow lane yesterday (January 16).

Adam told his followers that he couldn’t hold back his temper and confessed he threw the man a rude gesture.

He revealed he was shocked when the motorist performed a U-turn to confront him.

What did Adam Woodyatt say on Instagram?

Adam told fans on Instagram Stories: “If the car driver I gestured at and called a [bleep] when he overtook on a narrow lane, who then turned round and caught up with me further down the road so he could tell me how wrong I was to be out cycling on the road…

“In case you are now coming looking for me on social media, please read rules 162, 163, & 167 of the Highway Code.”

“Overtake only when it’s safe and legal to do so. You should give cyclists at least as much room as you would when overtaking a car.”

He then added: “DO NOT overtake where you might come into conflict with other road users.”

Adam takes a break from EastEnders

It was recently revealed Adam will be taking an extended break from the BBC soap.

He will star in the stage adaptions of Peter James’ crime novel Looking Good Dead.

The tour will run for at least six months, meaning Ian could be out of Walford for a long time.

Meanwhile, the veteran EastEnders actor’s divorce proceedings with his wife are said to have recently turned “toxic”.

