EastEnders: 9 HUGE spoilers for next week

EastEnders spoilers in pictures for next week see Shirley discover the truth about Mick’s abuse, while Gray tries to cover his tracks when the Carters search for missing Tina.

Elsewhere, Denise realises someone else is out to get Lucas.

Here are nine EastEnders spoilers for next week’s episodes.

EastEnders spoilers

1. The police come for Katy

Frankie tells her mum that she deserves everything that is coming to her.

Katy panics when the police come knocking at her door.

But who called them?

Katy sneaks out and turns up at Mick’s. She confronts him, but he is adamant that he isn’t the one who called the police.

He tells Katy that he doesn’t think Frankie would call the police, either.

2. Shirley learns the truth

Soon Katy changes tactic and tries to manipulate Mick once again.

But as Mick tells her some home truths, neither of them realise Shirley has heard everything.

Shirley is shocked when she discovers Linda has known about Mick’s abuse for a while.

But Linda tells Shirley that all they can do is be there for Mick.

3. Gray covers his tracks

With Tina’s hearing looming, the Carters worry Tina isn’t going to show up in court.

Gray covers his tracks by suggesting Tina might surprise them and arrive at the last moment.

However, he later sends a text from Tina’s phone.

Shirley shows Mick a text from Tina and he is left stunned.

But what has Gray messaged from Tina’s phone?

4. Linda turns to Max for help

Linda knows there is something she can do to help prove Tina’s innocence.

But how will heartbroken Max react when Linda reaches out to him for help?

5. Jean’s cancer nightmare

Jean goes to the doctors about the lump she found.

But before the doctors can do any tests she runs out of the appointment.

Later Jean ignores calls from her doctor. She makes a shocking plan for her future.

6. Denise realises someone is targeting Lucas – But who?

Patrick assures Denise that he isn’t the one who wanted Lucas to get hurt.

Denise confronts Phil, convinced he ordered someone to beat up Lucas.

But he is adamant that he only talked to Lucas and nothing more.

7. Lucas agrees to leave

Realising someone else is after Lucas, Denise talks to him and Chelsea. She warns him that someone else is after him.

Not wanting to put Chelsea in danger, Lucas agrees to leave. But will he stay true to his word?

8. Dotty throws a party

Dotty invites Ash and Iqra to a party. When Ash hears Peter will be there, she agrees.

When barely anyone turn up to the party, Vinny tries to cheer Iqra up, seeing she’s feeling left out.

9. Peter in trouble with Suki?

Peter, Ash, Tiff and Keegan head tot he call centre to start their own party.

But with Mo and Jean dampening the mood, Iqra stays back and opens up to Jean about Ash.

Later at the call centre Suki interrupts the party. As Ash, Tiff and Keegan hurry out, Peter remains.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

