As the first week of 2023 comes to an end, EastEnders is smashing it out of the park.

The New Year has started with a bang for the Walford-set soap as it lines up plenty of amazing storylines.

It might have come under criticism in recent years, but now it’s back on top form.

There’s plenty of reasons now is the time to start watching EastEnders again, but here are just some of them.

Mick Carter is lost at sea (Credit: BBC)

1. The ‘Mick Carter show’ is over

There’s no doubt Danny Dyer has been hugely popular during his time in the Square.

However, the soap was in danger of focusing on him just too much.

Mick overload.

Especially in recent months as he failed to act on his true feelings for ex-wife Linda and couldn’t see Janine Butcher’s manipulations and scheming for what they were, it was getting a little tedious.

But with his spectacular Christmas exit – which for the first time in three years wiped the floor in the viewing figures – Mick Carter is no more.

Missing at sea, with no word on if he’ll ever be found (though Danny Dyer has delivered bad news to Mick Carter fans), his exit heralded a new era for the soap.

Pulling in 3.17 million live viewers on Christmas Day, plus 2.5 million streams online, giving EastEnders across the festive period 23.7 million streams, Danny Dyer has definitely done the soap a favour.

And fans agree, with one writing on Twitter: “Anyone else notice how much better EastEnders is since Mick left?”

12-year-old Lily is pregnant (Credit: BBC)

2. Brilliant storylines

If we leave aside all the gangster stuff for now, there are some amazing plots going on right now.

Although some may be finding Lily Slater’s pregnancy at 12 years old a little hard to take, there’s no doubt it’s got us gripped.

As we watch every parents’ nightmare unfold for Stacey and Martin, the soap couldn’t have picked a better family to do this with.

It also weaves together some of the Square’s biggest players: the Slaters, the Mitchells and the Brannings.

Meanwhile, the recently announced HIV storyline with Zack Hudson is an important one to tell.

EastEnders has already proved to be the best of the best with this issue, after Mark Fowler’s diagnosis in the 1990s.

They – and actor James Farrar – will tackle this with truth and heart.

And Lola’s brain tumour.

It’s utterly, utterly heartbreaking, but so brilliant to watch.

Perry Fenwick is brilliant (Credit: BBC)

3. Strong performances

EastEnders has long had a strong and talented cast and they are finally giving the right plots to the right people.

Characters we care about are getting storylines, and actors who have long-been ignored are coming to the fore.

Last night’s (Thursday December 6) Billy Mitchell scenes as he said goodbye to his family, believing he was about to go down for life, were amazing.

Fans were thrilled to see Perry Fenwick finally getting to show off his acting chops.

“Perry Fenwick is an incredible actor. So glad he’s being given such good content at last,” wrote one.

“Perry Fenwick is an absolute powerhouse,” agreed another.

Someone else said: “Perry is such an underrated actor.”

Meanwhile, Lacey Turner and Gillian Wright as Stacey and Jean are, as ever, slaying it in scenes over Lily’s pregnancy.

Fans have called Lacey “amazing,” and “brilliant”, and one even said she’s “too good for EastEnders.”

Lilia Turner as Lily, is also brilliant. She showed how well she could perform during Jean’s bipolar breakdown last year and now she has a story of her own to get her teeth into.

Elsewhere, the announcement of Zack Hudson’s latest storyline as he’s diagnosed with HIV brings much promise.

It’s long been clear James Farrar was capable of delivering more than he was given, and it’s about time he got chance to show it.

Patsy Kensit is joining the EastEnders cast – and it’s going to be brilliant (Credit: BBC)

4. Patsy Kensit’s arrival

Never has an actor been more right for EastEnders than Patsy Kensit.

Cast as Lola Pearce’s mother, who left Lola and her father when Lola was just three, Patsy could not be a more perfect fit.

Chris Clenshaw, Exec Producer has said the same: “We’re delighted to welcome the wonderfully talented Patsy to the EastEnders family.

“She’s the perfect fit to take on the role of such a long-awaited character that we know very little about.

“Softly spoken and measured, on one hand Emma is the very opposite of her long lost daughter, Lola. But on the other, there’s a striking resemblance; successful, the capacity to hold her own – if she says she’ll do something, she’ll do it – and she’s a fighter, just like Lola.

“Having spent a lifetime apart, Emma becomes desperate to make up for lost time, but her secret sadness and guilt are never far from the surface.

“The burden of losing her daughter has never left her, but can she find the courage to tell her shocking truth and reconnect with Lola, or will it come too little, too late?

“Patsy’s portrayal is bound to set off fireworks in Walford and cause havoc for the Mitchell household.”

We can’t wait!

Lola’s death with leave her family bereft (Credit: BBC)

5. Lola’s death

It’s going to be absolutely heartbreaking, make no mistake.

But the story is an important one to tell and Danielle Harold will smash it.

She already is.

It also gives long-neglected characters such as Billy, Honey, and especially Jamie Borthwick’s Jay Brown, a huge chance to shine.

Once Lola has gone, the story will be theirs to tell and they will completely bring it home.

